STATE OF ORIGIN: 15 places you can celebrate it tonight

Felise Kaufusi and David Fifita share a laugh during a Queensland Maroons State of Origin training session at Davies Park on Sunday.

WANT to go out for Origin? Here's some of the venues you can head to tonight.

South Kolan Hotel

At the South Kolan Hotel there will be $10 T-bones, nibbles at half-time plus games and prizes (the Sin Bin is back). There'll be a fire to stay warm and a courtesy bus. Call 4157 7235.

Lighthouse Hotel

The Lighthouse Hotel will be putting on $9.90 schnitzels plus giveaways and promos. Enjoy half-time snacks and footy sweeps. There willbe prizes for best dressed supporters and a courtesy bus. Call 4159 4202.

Lone Star

Lonestar Rib House will celebrate with prizes for best and worst dressed.

Melbourne Hotel

The Melbourne Hotel will have the game on their big screens with a raffle and $10 chicken parmies. Meal purchases get diners in with a chance of winning an Origin hamper and there'll be a Queensland burger with a maroon bun.

Club Hotel

At the Club Hotel, get $14 lump o'rump steaks plus enjoy the game on the big screens.

Globe Hotel

Giveaways and promotions will be part of the festivities at the Globe Hotel.

Queenslander

The Queenslander says there'll be gigantic screens showing Origin while locals can enjoy all the usual goodies and finger food.

Bargara Beach Hotel

Enjoy free bar snacks before kick-off at the Bargara Beach Hotel.

The Waves

Celebrations at the Waves Sports Club include a free courtesy bus, $9 wood fired pizzas, half-time trivia, raffles and the game on the big screen.

Sugarland Tavern

Sugarland Tavern goers will be able to kick for cash with posts set up outside the pub.

Bucca Hotel

Bucca Hotel will have a big screen and a fire.

Brothers Club

If you're headed to the Brothers Sports Club, you can catch the game on the big screens.

Railway Hotel

The Railway Hotel will have promotions and bar snacks at half-time.

Young Australian Hotel

The Young Australian Hotel over north will screen the game on the big screen with a chance to enter into a Game 3 VIP package. Promotions will be running on the night. There will also be free bar snacks.

Old Bundy Tavern

The Old Bundy Tavern will hold special promotions.