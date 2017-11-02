News

State must be up for ice fight

BREAK THE ICE: Lloyd Brooks presented the facts at the ice information session. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
BREAK THE ICE: Lloyd Brooks presented the facts at the ice information session. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN100216DRUGS2
Emma Reid
by

BUNDABERG'S ice epidemic is escalating and is not likely to decrease in the future unless the state holds the issue as a high priority.

There is a strong Bundaberg community voice calling for its elected State representative to take a stand to establish a rehabilitation centre.

The NewsMail reported this week how Supreme Court justice Peter Applegarth's was scathing because of the lack of rehabilitation facilities.

Justice Applegarth said the State Budget would be in better shape if people with serious drug problems were held in secure residential rehabilitation facilities.

He said Queensland had overcrowded jails because so many people were being held on remand and it was a shame they could not access drug programs.

In 2016 a Bundaberg Region Community Ice Forum was held calling for all candidates to put a rehabilitation on the "to do” list.

The IWC has an active Alcohol and Other Drugs (AOD) program and sees the devastating impact of ice and other drugs on families and individuals.

Lee Hammond, who heads the IWC AOD program said more than 80 delegates from 46 organisations, groups and businesses took part in the workshop-style forum, plus local politicians which identified the gap in support and treatment in the Bundaberg community.

"Setting up a residential rehabilitation facility right here in our region was identified by the delegates - who all had equal voting and equal voice - as the single most important action that our community needs to drive,” Ms Hammond said.

IWC Communications Manager Janette Young said it would take a long-term government commitment to establish and run such a residential facility, but the benefits it would bring the community in terms of tackling a major social issue in our region, ice and other drugs, would deliver a substantial and significant return on investment.

"Ice and other drugs is not an issue that is going away, and everyone seeking to represent our region should be listening to the community voice that has spoken loud and clear,” she said.

"All candidates should commit to actively work to deliver a residential rehabilitation facility in Bundaberg region if elected.”

Topics:  bundaberg bundyvotes bun election 2017 drugs fair go for our kids ice iwc queensland election 2017 state election

Bundaberg News Mail

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Bundy man takes on Australia Post over damaged violin

Bundy man takes on Australia Post over damaged violin

A VIOLIN that gave great pleasure to a Bundaberg's man's wife - who continued to play while gravely ill - was broken by Australia Post months after her death.

Knauf reveals why there's growing pile of waste on Port Rd

PILED HIGH: Plasterboard is piling up on the vacant land on Port Rd.

Residents raise concerns about plasterboard on vacant land

Ice remains a major problem in Bundy

ICE continues to shatter the lives of locals in Bundaberg.

Ice remains a major problem in Bundy

How an ice addict turned his life around

Ashley Bottrell has turned his life around after he became addicted to ice.

Ice nearly destroyed Ashley's life.

Local Partners