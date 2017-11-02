State must be up for ice fight

BREAK THE ICE: Lloyd Brooks presented the facts at the ice information session. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

BREAK THE ICE: Lloyd Brooks presented the facts at the ice information session. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

BUNDABERG'S ice epidemic is escalating and is not likely to decrease in the future unless the state holds the issue as a high priority.

There is a strong Bundaberg community voice calling for its elected State representative to take a stand to establish a rehabilitation centre.

The NewsMail reported this week how Supreme Court justice Peter Applegarth's was scathing because of the lack of rehabilitation facilities.

Justice Applegarth said the State Budget would be in better shape if people with serious drug problems were held in secure residential rehabilitation facilities.

He said Queensland had overcrowded jails because so many people were being held on remand and it was a shame they could not access drug programs.

In 2016 a Bundaberg Region Community Ice Forum was held calling for all candidates to put a rehabilitation on the "to do” list.

The IWC has an active Alcohol and Other Drugs (AOD) program and sees the devastating impact of ice and other drugs on families and individuals.

Lee Hammond, who heads the IWC AOD program said more than 80 delegates from 46 organisations, groups and businesses took part in the workshop-style forum, plus local politicians which identified the gap in support and treatment in the Bundaberg community.

"Setting up a residential rehabilitation facility right here in our region was identified by the delegates - who all had equal voting and equal voice - as the single most important action that our community needs to drive,” Ms Hammond said.

IWC Communications Manager Janette Young said it would take a long-term government commitment to establish and run such a residential facility, but the benefits it would bring the community in terms of tackling a major social issue in our region, ice and other drugs, would deliver a substantial and significant return on investment.

"Ice and other drugs is not an issue that is going away, and everyone seeking to represent our region should be listening to the community voice that has spoken loud and clear,” she said.

"All candidates should commit to actively work to deliver a residential rehabilitation facility in Bundaberg region if elected.”