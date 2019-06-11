State MPs dubious about budget benefits

QUAY QUESTION: Bundaberg Regional Council's Head of Economic Development Strategic Projects Ben Artup in Quay St. Will the Queensland Government deliver on the Hinkler Deal today and help progress this crucial project?

QUAY QUESTION: Bundaberg Regional Council's Head of Economic Development Strategic Projects Ben Artup in Quay St. Will the Queensland Government deliver on the Hinkler Deal today and help progress this crucial project? Mike Knott BUN020419BEN2

TWO LNP state MPs are dubious about how much Bundaberg will benefit from the State Government's new budget which will be released today.

Both the members for Bundaberg and Burnett hope for more details to be outlined for the future of a new hospital.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said he wanted to be hopeful about the budget, but at the same time he referred to it as having "all the hallmarks of budget in disrepair.”

He said there were at least seven new taxes revealed to be in the budget, and he was expecting there to be more.

Yesterday Mr Bennett said the government had burned through money by not capitalising over massive debt owed through the State Penalties Enforcement Registry (SPER), and through wasteful technological projects.

"When they run out of money they come after ours,” the LNP member said.

Mr Bennett was supportive for the government's Works for Queensland program, which had benefited Bundaberg through the regional council.

"Our local government has made amazing results from that money,” he said.

He said the program had been a revamped but less transparent version of the former Newman Government's Royalties for the Regions scheme, where the money was funded through mining and gas royalties.

Bundaberg MP David Batt said there needed to be more information about the hospital and for the Federal Government's Hinkler Regional Deal, which he described as "absolute game changers for our region.”

"The only commitment for Bundaberg so far is funds for the upgrade of the pathology department at the base hospital, a bucket of money that was committed in last year's budget that Labor has re-announced in the lead up to Tuesday.

"After the 2018/19 budget was handed down, I spent hours searching the budget papers only to find that barely a cent of new capital money was directly allocated to Bundaberg.

"It felt like they'd spent more on printing glossy budget books than they did on our region, so fingers crossed it's a different story this year.”