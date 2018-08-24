Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

State MP reveals 'bullying' by long-time Ipswich councillors

Hayden Johnson
by
24th Aug 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 10:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JIM Madden has declared he was a victim of bullying by the same long-time councillors who targeted Ipswich City Council staff.

In a speech to the Queensland Parliament, the Ipswich West MP said his office had been contacted by staff who raised "serious concerns" about bullying and improper conduct.

"(They) made it very clear they feared retribution by the council if it ever became known that they had spoken to me," Mr Madden said.

The MP was also attacked by councillors who disagreed with his public comments.

"I have been personally subjected to bullying by some long-time Ipswich city councillors in my capacity as the member for Ipswich West," Mr Madden said.

"I have experienced angry phone calls at 6am in response to some innocuous comment I have made concerning the council that has been reported in the QT, threats to support my political opponents and threats to run against me in retribution.

"If ultimately my support for this Bill costs me my seat of Ipswich West, then so be it," he said.

"My political wellbeing is less important than the wellbeing of the City of Ipswich."

Related Items

bullying ipswich city council jim madden
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Traffic hotspot: Safety concerns near Bargara school

    premium_icon Traffic hotspot: Safety concerns near Bargara school

    News CALLS have surfaced for a safety audit of the Bargara and Hughes Rd intersection and surrounding area before a tragedy happens.

    Bundy jobs: $2m funds see expansion of sea ranger program

    premium_icon Bundy jobs: $2m funds see expansion of sea ranger program

    Environment 'We take the responsibility seriously to manage our sea country'

    Local Partners