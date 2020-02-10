State MP remembers pressure from investigating murder case

Bundaberg MP David Batt spoke in parliament last week about the emotional toll on Queensland Police Service employees.

DAVID Batt knew at the culmination of a 10 month investigation into the murder of a British backpacker, that his work as a police detective was affecting his mental health.

The Bundaberg MP used his personal experience in his former career to explain to the Queensland Parliament last Thursday that he supported six recommendations from the Queensland Audit Office, which aimed to protect the mental wellbeing of Queensland Police Service employees.

“In April 2002 I was appointed lead detective on the murder case of British backpacker Caroline Stuttle,” Mr Batt said, referring to a high profile case in which the victim was thrown off the Burnett traffic bridge.

“After a long, intense 10 month investigation we finally identified the murderer.

“After working on Caroline’s case every day for almost a year, the day the culprit was found guilty was one of the best in my 23-year career as a copper.”

Forensic scientist Christine Bentley talks with detective David Batt on their way to the Bundaberg Court House in 2004, during a high profile murder trial.

But Mr Batt said this was also the time that he realised he had not spent as much time with his family.

He missed hearing his daughter’s first words.

He decided to work as the Bundaberg PCYC’s branch manager instead, and focused on community youth work.

“It was after I began in the PCYC role that I began to realise just how important it is to look after your mental health,” he said.

“I should have seen the signs earlier.”

Mr Batt said the culture of the QPS had improved and that police officers across all ranks were speaking more openly about the pressure in their lives.

“Policing at its core is a people service. It is about people interacting with other people.

“I know that at times these interactions occur in emotive, tense, distressing and challenging circumstances and any one or an accumulation of these interactions can negatively affect the mental health and wellbeing of our police.”

The audit report advised options to offer support for QPS employees before and after they left the service.

It said there was apprehension from some QPS employees for current mental health frameworks and support services, and it said there needed to be better understanding of why this was the case.

It also recommended an examination of support services’ effectiveness.