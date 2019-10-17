Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Jackie Trad. Picture: Glen Hunt/AAP
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Jackie Trad. Picture: Glen Hunt/AAP
Politics

State moves ahead with treaty plan

by Sonia Kohlbacher
17th Oct 2019 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OFFICIAL talks of a treaty that could deliver better housing and health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in Queensland are under way.

The first in a series of community consultation sessions will take place in Cairns today as the State Government moves ahead in its plans to reach a treaty with First Nations people.

"This is a conversation we hope will go some way to righting the wrongs of the past and setting the foundation for a new and just relationship," Jackie Trad, Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships told parliament today.

"Queensland is ready for this conversation and now is our time to talk treaty as we walk together on this journey grounded in voice, treaty and truth."

The State Government outlined plans towards a treaty with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders people in July, with the aim for greater self-determination in indigenous communities.

Ms Trad said it was time for the truth about the state's ancient history and colonisation to be told as part of steps towards a shared and inclusive future.

Consultation sessions are being led by the independent Eminent Panel and Treaty Working Group.

More Stories

Show More
first nations people indigenous treaty jackie trad state government

Top Stories

    P--S OFF: Bundy neighbours at war as sign fight escalates

    premium_icon P--S OFF: Bundy neighbours at war as sign fight escalates

    News A neighbourhood dispute has escalated from the streets Bundaberg to the office of the Attorney-General.

    Coalition smashed over lack of job plan for Wide Bay

    premium_icon Coalition smashed over lack of job plan for Wide Bay

    News The Federal Government is accused of having no genuine job plan for Wide Bay.

    'I've got 5 kids': How battlers are struggling to survive

    premium_icon 'I've got 5 kids': How battlers are struggling to survive

    News FOR the best part of the past decade, Bundaberg’s Steven Charubin has been on...

    MPs warned: Parliament debates Paradise Dam debacle

    premium_icon MPs warned: Parliament debates Paradise Dam debacle

    News THE Queensland parliament debated the need for a Paradise inquiry.