STATE LNP: Stimulus package bypassed Bundy

Liberal National Party state Opposition leader Deb Frecklington gets ready to run for office with less than a year to go until the next Queensland state election. Pic: Sarah Marshall

Bundaberg has missed out on crucial infrastructure spending as the State and Federal Government’s play catch-up after years of chronic underspending.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said today’s announcement has ignored regional and drought affected communities.

“We need a stimulus package for all of Queensland to get Queensland working.” Ms Frecklington said.

“Regional Queensland has missed out and I don’t think it’s right.

“Both levels of government aren’t doing enough to tackle the drought.

“The biggest danger to Queensland’s economy is a lack of water security and drought, everything else pales into insignificance.

“The Palaszczuk Labor Government has made a mess of Paradise Dam by reducing its capacity to 42% in the middle of a drought and the future of farmers remains in limbo as a result.

“To generate jobs immediately and for the long term, we need to be building dams.

“Only the LNP has a job-creating infrastructure plan for projects like the New Bradfield Scheme because we know water means jobs and enormous economic opportunities.

“Annastacia Palaszczuk is anti-dams, anti-regions and anti-jobs.

“Another kick in the guts for Bundaberg/Wide Bay is no new money for the Bruce Highway which is in desperate need of repair.

“My vision is for Queensland to reach its full potential.

“The Palaszczuk Labor Government is holding Queensland back.”