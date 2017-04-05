State Library preserving slices of our rich history

CAREFUL NOW: State Library of Queensland conservator Rachel Spano talks to Merryl Hotz about how to preserve her grandfather's First World War memorabilia and (below) the only correspondence First World War serviceman Bob Beazley could send to family while in Belgium.

THE horrors of war kept even the most hardened servicemen and women silent about what they saw.

But Bundaberg woman Jean Ballin's father Bob Beazley spoke openly about what he encountered as a driver for the 25th Machine Gun Battalion during the First World War.

After hearing stories of trenches filled with frozen mud and injured men carried along duckboard-lined trenches, Ms Ballin knows the items her father sent home during his five years of service, photos and the correspondence he had with family, is important to preserve.

"It's important because people aren't as enthusiastic as looking after things as they used to be,” she said.

"When Dad was in Belgium they weren't allowed to write letters home so they were given cards and all it had was different options: 'I am quite well', or 'I've been wounded', or 'I've been admitted to hospital', and they had to cross out what didn't apply.”

The workshop was run by the State Library of Queensland in Bundaberg. Carolyn Booth

That card, along with his discharge card, are just two of the items Mrs Ballin and her daughter Merryl Hotz took along to a special workshop run by the State Library of Queensland in Bundaberg yesterday to discover the best way to store and protect the near 100-year-old mementos.

The SLQ's Rachel Spano and Niles Elvery hosted the workshops, giving the public a chance to put on white gloves and take a look at some of SLQ's precious original First World War materials and tips on how to care for personal items so they could be preserved for future generations.

Among the memorabilia that drew the most attention was a huge collection of photographs from Longreach soldier Sergeant Cyril Brett.

"We have an album with several hundred images of his entire experience during the First World War, as well as diaries” Mr Elvery said.

"It's unusual to have such comprehensive coverage.”

The State Library visited Bundaberg yesterday, giving the public a chance to put on white gloves and take a look at some of SLQ's precious original First World War materials. Carolyn Booth

