State Infrastructure Plan to deliver jobs and growth

THE Labor State Government has released the 2017 update of the State Infrastructure Plan which underpins economic growth in the Bundaberg and Wide Bay region.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said that the SIP update was ensuring critical projects in Bundaberg were on track.

"Across this region we are delivering critical infrastructure like the new Bundaberg fire and rescue station, the Mon Repos Turtle Centre redevelopment and the new Kepnock State High school hall,” Ms Donaldson said.

"Overall, the SIP presents a clear pipeline of projects and gives industry and the private sector confidence to invest in our region which we know means jobs for locals.

"It has already improved the way infrastructure planning is coordinated across government and means projects get on the go faster.

"In fact our infrastructure program this year alone is supporting around 1800 jobs.”

For more information visit www.dilgp.qld.gov.au/SIP