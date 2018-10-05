Menu
JEWEL BARGARA: New artists impressions of a proposed high rise on the Bargara esplanade have been released as part of the developer's response to further information requested by Bundaberg Regional Council.
Property

State Govt weighs in on Bargara

Tahlia Stehbens
by
5th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
WITH the Jewel high-rise set to go ahead, those in the "no to nine storey” camp are clinging on to one last glimmer of hope.

On Tuesday George Martin said he had written to three different ministers within the State Government in an attempt to gain intervention on the development application.

According to Mr Martin, correspondence had been sent to the Planning Minister Cameron Dick, the Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch and the Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe.

A spokesperson from the Department of State Development and Planning said they had been in contact with the Bundaberg Regional Council, however nothing could be done until the application was officially approved with conditions.

"The council is still undertaking its statutory role in relation to this development application,” the spokesman said.

"It is recommended that residents work with the council about their concerns.

"After the council has made a decision, any request to the Planning Minister to call in the project would be considered on its merits.

"However, Ministerial call-ins are rare and can only be made when there is an impact on state interests.”

The Minister for Environment said she understood some Bargara residents were concerned about the proposed development, however a call-in would be out of her control.

"The development is not located in an erosion prone area or coastal management district, and therefore does not trigger a state assessment,” Ms Enoch said.

"Any call-in following council's decision would be a matter for the Planning Minister.

"The Department of Environment and Science... is monitoring BRC's decision regarding this development.”

Minister Hinchliffe was contacted but did not respond.

bundaberg jewel deveopment bundaberg regional council high-rise state government
Bundaberg News Mail

