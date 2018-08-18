BREAKING: State Govt refers Gladstone Ports matter to CCC

REFERRED: Concerning information was recently brought to the attention of GPC shareholding ministers.

THE STATE Government has referred "information raising concerns about administration" at the Gladstone Ports Corporation to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

A joint statement from Treasurer Jackie Trad and Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the information was recently brought to the attention of GPC shareholding ministers, who reported it to the Queensland Treasury.

The Under Treasurer then referred the matter to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

"As the matter is before the CCC it is inappropriate to comment further," the statement read.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.