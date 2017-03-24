31°
State Government to consider buying flood blocks

Carolyn Booth
| 24th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
SHORTLIST: Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson with the technical reports for the Bundaberg Flood Protection Study.
SHORTLIST: Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson with the technical reports for the Bundaberg Flood Protection Study.

THE State Government will look at buying select flood-prone residential blocks in North Bundaberg.

The proposal is considered one of the four most viable flood mitigation options in the technical reports into the Bundaberg Flood Protection Study.

Revealed today, the options will form the basis of a 10-year action plan to improve the safety of the Bundaberg community.

The floodway house purchase scheme would consider the voluntary purchase or relocation through a land-swap of select residential blocks in Bundaberg North that are deemed to be in a floodway with high depths and velocities.

While no decisions have been made about any of the recommended options, the three other options that will form the basis of the 10-year action plan are;

Bundaberg North evacuation route improvements to give a large number of residents better access and reduce reliance on emergency services in Bundaberg North and Gooburrum.

Bundaberg East levee to provide a moderate to high reduction in flood risk for a large part of Bundaberg East, South and parts of the CBD. It would save $38 million in damage.

Upper floodplain evacuation improvements would stop being cut off for the Goodnight Scrub, Morganville, Pine Creek, Givelda and Electra areas.

Deputy Premier and Infrastructure and Planning Minister Jackie Trad said extensive community feedback had guided the experts to the most viable options to improve flood resilience in Bundaberg.

"The options include improved evacuation routes for North Bundaberg, an East Bundaberg levee, better access for outlying communities and the possibility of a voluntary floodway house purchase or land-swap scheme,” she said.

"The report goes on to confirm that there is not one single option that will address all the impacts of flooding for Bundaberg.”

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the reports were an important step forward in the study.

"These reports really give us a clear blueprint of the way forward and highlight what we can do to make sure Bundaberg is resilient,” she said.

The State Government originally released 11 options in October and called for residents to share their input during a three-day community consultation process.

In an online NewsMail poll, we asked our readers which mitigation option they supported.

With 22% of the vote, diverting the Burnett River to the Elliott River was the most popular option.

But the $9 billion project was ruled out on three bases - the chances of getting environmental approval, affordability and tolerable impacts outside benefited area.

Engineering firm Jacobs conducted the independent Bundaberg Flood Protection Study, which included reviewing previous flood studies, floodplain risk management plans and the community consultation.

To view the full report visit www.qld.gov.au/

bundabergfloodstudy.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg floods flood mitigation plan palaszcsuk government state government

THE State Government will look at buying flood-prone residential blocks in North Bundaberg, with the proposal considered one of the four most viable options.

