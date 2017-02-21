32°
State Government giving us a $10m goodie bag today

Carolyn Booth
| 21st Feb 2017 5:00 AM
TAILS WAGGING: Do dogs like Soulja will soon have a number of off-leash area options after Bundaberg Regional Council received $148,500 in funding.
TAILS WAGGING: Do dogs like Soulja will soon have a number of off-leash area options after Bundaberg Regional Council received $148,500 in funding. Scottie Simmonds BUN141112DOG2

EXPECT to see new off-leash dog areas, a swimming pool refurbishment, park upgrades and $2.25 million worth of pathways across the region, with 33 Bundaberg Regional Council projects set to receive more than $10 million in State Government funding.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure and Planning Jackie Trad will announce the funding under the Palaszczuk Government's $200 million Works for Queensland program during a visit to the rum city today.

Among the funded projects is $1.027 million to renovate Norville pool and $148,500 for new dog-off leash areas at Daphe Geddes Park, Nielson Park, North Bundaberg and Mary Kinross Park.

The cash injection will not only deliver a raft of new community-based infrastructure, the projects are also expected to create jobs in construction and roadworks.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the Works for Queensland funding would have an immediate impact for locals.

"We have numerous shovel ready projects that we can deliver immediately, projects that comply with the stated outcomes of creating jobs and improving community assets and infrastructure,” he said.

"This announcement is a win for our ratepayers as it eases the pressure on council's finances.

"Specifically, council will be able to deliver capital programs that involve road building projects, parks and pathway construction and a host of other initiatives.”

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said that the projects were great news for the region's jobseekers.

"Through this program the Palaszczuk Government is supporting 86 projects and more than 1,000 jobs in the Bundaberg and Burnett region.

"That's not to mention the great new facilities for the Bundaberg area like an upgrade to the Norville pool, almost $2 million for new playgrounds, park facilities and off-leash dog areas and a new teen action area at Avoca.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure and Planning Jackie Trad said the response to the program had been overwhelmingly positive with 723 projects approved across Queensland.

"This program has been wholeheartedly embraced by councils across Queensland because they know it will deliver jobs and infrastructure for their communities,” she said.

"Most importantly, these projects will deliver a jobs bonanza supporting almost 6,000 jobs in regional Queensland.”

Assistant Minister for Infrastructure Glenn Butcher said that the program would deliver important community infrastructure.

"We're delivering projects that will make our great regional communities even better places for people to live, work and raise their families,” he said.

"The Works for Queensland program has cut red tape meaning we are able to get these projects moving right now and deliver benefits for the region faster.”

On the list for Bundaberg Regional Council:

$1.027 million to renovate the Norville pool

$1 million for new intersection at Fitzgerald St / Eggmolesse St, Norville

$2.25 million for new pathways for Bundaberg, Moore Park Beach, Childers, Gin Gin and the coast

$1.68 million for park upgrades, including playgrounds, new shelters, picnic tables, fitness areas and amenities

$148,500 for new dog-off leash areas including Daphe Geddes Park, Nielson Park, North Bundaberg, Mary Kinross Park

$40,000 for a half basketball court for Elliott Heads

$306,000 for a teen action area in Avoca with a sealed pump track with off-road terrain for BMX, scooters and skate boards

North Burnett Regional Council will deliver 25 projects with its $1.58 million including:

  • $360,000 for the Monto CBD Revitalisation
  • $100,000 for the beautification of the Biggenden pool grounds
