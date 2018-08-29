State government calls for national NAPLAN review

Education Minister Grace Grace, Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert and Sian Burrows at Mackay Northern Beaches State High School in May.

QUEENSLAND Education Minister Grace Grace has called on her Federal counterpart to launch a review into NAPLAN, after dismal results show writing skills continue to trend downward across the state.

Ms Grace admitted she was concerned about the ongoing decline in NAPLAN writing scores.

"One of the things [that parents raise] is their concern that writing has not improved in the last 10 years," she said.

"That is why I am asking for a national review, especially in the area of writing... so we can have a look at exactly what is happening. Something needs to be done.

"... after 10 years, I think it's fair to say it's time to have a look at where we are going and if NAPLAN has achieved what we've wanted to achieve."

The State Government announced it would review NAPLAN at a state level in February, with a report due back in Parliament by the end of October.

State opposition leader Deb Frecklington said there were practical measures the government could be taking, but weren't.

"It's not good enough for Education Minister Grace Grace to blame the test or the Federal Government," she said.

This comes as the State Government yesterday unveiled what it has dubbed "the biggest reform to the teaching profession in decades".

"Our Highly Accomplished Teacher (HAT) and Lead Teacher (LT) program means experienced Queensland state school teachers will have the opportunity to earn up to around $122,000 per year," Ms Grace said.

"It's about giving teachers a genuine career pathway that will see our best educators stay in the classroom.

"Every day, in classrooms right across the state, Queensland teachers work hard to give our students the very best start in life."

Queensland Teachers Union vice-president Sam Pidgeon said this was a great opportunity for Queensland teachers to gain national recognition, progress their careers and retain their expertise in the classroom.

"It's important that the important work of our classroom teachers is valued and celebrated," Ms Pidgeon said.