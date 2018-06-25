State Gov begins knocking

QUIZZED: Homes in North Bundaberg that could be considered for buy back from the State Government.

THE STATE Government has started contacting flood affected households in North Bundaberg to gauge potential interest in a $44 million floodway house purchase scheme.

Land purchases or land swaps in selected Bundaberg North locations was one of four projects identified by the Palaszczuk Government's Bundaberg Flood Protection Study, to be investigated by the 10-year Action Plan.

According to the action plan, about 130 properties have been identified to be within flood hazard areas, meaning that during certain floods they are subjected to high-depth and high-velocity floodwaters.

"A flood purchase scheme would explore the potential for the establishment, in close collaboration with the community, of either a voluntary purchase or voluntary relocation, through a land-swap, for houses in the designated flood hazard areas of Bundaberg North,” the plan states.

"The next steps are to understand and characterise the flood behaviour through further flood modelling, and assess the social impacts of any possible scheme. This will enable the government to assess the potential for a floodway house purchase scheme and how this could work.

"Any proposed scheme will be developed through close engagement with the local community.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs confirmed certain home-owners in North Bundaberg were approached last week.

"Certain home-owners in North Bundaberg are being contacted as part of the continuing community consultation on the Bundaberg 10-year Action Plan,” the spokeswoman said.

"This is targeted consultation on the fourth project, the Bundaberg North Floodway House Purchase Scheme.

"This consultation is very preliminary and no decisions on any of the projects have been made.

"The home owners are being asked if they are interested in a potential house purchase scheme.

"This information will contribute to the assessment of whether the project will progress, the same as the other projects in the action plan.”

According to the government's Bundaberg Flood Protection Study and Food Mitigation Options Assessment Report, which proceeded the action plan, the purchase scheme would cost in the order of $44 million, a fee that would also include on-going vegetation management and maintenance.

The preliminary flood damages assessment for this mitigation option suggests the estimated reduction in flood damages would be in the vicinity of $7 million.

If the purchase scheme comes to fruition, the land would be converted into sports facilities or parklands - recreational areas for Bundaberg residents.