State gives Bundy port tug plan the green light

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed the State and Pacific Tug have entered an agreement to designate vacant land at the Port of Bundaberg for a Marine Industry Precinct.

Speaking at the Chamber of Commerce lunch, she said the move would create 441 jobs in the construction phase alone.

She said the agreement, between Gladstone Ports Corporation and Pacific Tug, would designate vacant land at the Port for the development.

"My Government is determined to develop the infrastructure and deliver the services to regional Queensland. Through the publicly owned Gladstone Ports Corporation, it has reached an agreement to use vacant land at the Port to create new opportunities and new jobs for the Bundaberg region,” she said.

"Since we came to office at the start of 2015, there have been 94,500 new jobs created in Queensland and annual exports have increased by 53% to a record $68 billion.”

"By working with industry and communities, we can create more opportunities and more jobs for our State.”

Acting Ports Minister Steven Miles said this would increase the port's potential.

"It is anticipated the Pacific Tug site would facilitate services such as a ship repair and maintenance facility, cargo barging trade and a potential disaster and emergency response centre,” Mr Miles said.

GPC Chairman, Leo Zussino said they were continually looking for opportunities to expand the Port of Bundaberg.

"This development will have a catalyst effect and generate confidence and consequently more development and growth for the port,” he said.

The proposed investment by Pacific Tug will generate significant benefits for the local economy.

Pacific Tugs' commercial manager Darryl Savage said he was looking forward to developing the site and working alongside GPC.

"The proposed facilities will transform the currently vacant land and provide significant economic benefits to the local regional and state economies,” Mr Savage said.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson welcomed the agreement.

"Pacific Tugs have been operating in the Port of Bundaberg since June 2013 and have provided port towage services for commercial shipping in the Port of Bundaberg since September 2014,” she said.

The agreement designates land for Pacific Tug use for 25 years, with an option for another 25 years.