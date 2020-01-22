State Forests reopen after fires

REOPENED: Many Northern Rivers State Forests have reopened today (January 22) after Forestry Corporation deemed them safe for public access following the recent bushfires. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

REOPENED: Many Northern Rivers State Forests have reopened today (January 22) after Forestry Corporation deemed them safe for public access following the recent bushfires. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

AFTER fires ravaged the Northern Rivers region in 2019, recent widespread rainfall has meant many local State Forests have reopened.

Forestry Corporation said many of these State Forests have been closed to the public since last November due to increased fire risk.

A number of recreational areas have reopened in time for the Australia Day long weekend, including Urbenville State Forest, as well as State Forests at Bonalbo, Boonoo, Eden Creek, Richmond Range, Toonumbar and Woodenbong.

Forestry Corporation's forest stewardship senior manager, Kathy Lyons, said visitor sites have been checked by Forestry staff in preparation for the reopening,

"It will be great to have our visitors back to spend time in nature, and also support local small businesses on their way," Ms Lyons said.

"There are still some smaller burnt areas in the reopening forests, and we ask visitors to keep out of any burnt areas and not to stop their vehicles in these areas.

"While we have worked to make these areas safer, there may still be unforeseen tree hazards"

Unfortunately, there are a number of local forests that will remain closed due to the impact of bushfires.

Forestry Corporation staff are currently assessing damage to road infrastructure and identifying dangerous roadside trees in these areas.

State Forests which remain closed include Beaury, Ellangowan, Ewingar, Mororo, Mount Lindesay and Washpool.

"Safety of our forest visitors is paramount and we ask people to avoid closed forests as we assess and repair risks," Ms Lyons said.

The solid-fuel fire ban has also been lifted for North Coast State Forests.

A full list of State Forests and their status is available at www.forestrycorporation.com.au/visit.

State Forests which are open:

•Back Creek

•Bald Knob

•Bonalbo

•Boonoo

•Boorabee

•Boorook

•Bungabbee

•Eden Creek

•Mount Pikapene

•Richmond Range

•Toonumbar

•Urbenville

•Woodenbong

•Yabbra

State Forests remaining closed:

•Banyabba

•Beaury

•Boundary Creek

•Braemar

•Broadwater

•Bungawalbin

•Camira

•Devils Pulpit

•Doubleduke

•Ellangowan

•Ewingar

•Gibberagee

•Gibraltar Range

•Gilgurry

•Girard

•Hanging Rock

•Koreelah

•Mororo

•Mount Belmore

•Mount Lindesay

•Mount Marsh

•Myrtle

•Tabbimoble

•Torrington

•Unumgar

•Washpool

•Whiporie

•Woodburn