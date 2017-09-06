State election in hands of One Nation, poll finds

LEANNE Donaldson will be fighting for her political career at the next state election if the latest Newspoll data is any indication, showing that the Member for Bundaberg clings to her seat by the slimmest of margins.

Ms Donaldson holds her seat by a 0.5-point margin.

Ms Donaldson faces the double-threat of the LNP's David Batt and One Nation's Jane Truscott.

The Newspoll, conducted for The Australian, shows Labor's primary support at 37%, compared with the LNP on 34%, and on a two-party preferred basis Labor stretches that lead by six points.

But Ms Donaldson said she would not be distracted by polls.

"I'm proud to be part of a government led by a Premier who keeps listening to Queenslanders.

"The Premier's getting on with the job of governing for all Queensland and delivering jobs across the state; and I'm simply doing my best every day to be part of that here in Bundaberg.

"I still don't know what Tim Nicholls stands for, apart from cuts to jobs and services."

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, who holds his seat by a comfortable margin, said he wasn't surprised by the latest poll.

"There has been not one brand new initiative or announcement from the sitting member for Bundaberg," he said.

"She continues to trumpet projects that were already committed to and costed by the former LNP government.

"She has let the people of Bundaberg down and broken promises and quite frankly, this community can't afford another four years of her and the Labor Party."

But Mr Bennett shouldn't pop the cork just yet, with the Newspoll indicating Labor is in a strong position to return to government but may rely on the preference flows from One Nation.

Cr Batt was paying no heed to the polls yesterday, saying he was focussed on the LNP's plans to help families and businesses.

"We all know that local families are worse off under Labor by paying higher rego and soaring power prices."

The Newspoll also found that One Nation was on track to determine the election result.

Dr Truscott said she would leave the predictions and comments on polling to the political pundits.

"One Nation is remaining focused on working for the people of Queensland.

"If, as the article suggests, One Nation holds the balance of power after the election, we will be putting people before politics and doing what is right for Queenslanders; not for any political ideology, union or multinational corporation."