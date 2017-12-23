State Development scheme approved for Bundaberg

THE Bundaberg economy has received a massive Christmas bonus with the first development scheme for the Bundaberg State Development Area approved.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said the scheme made it easier for industry to invest in the 6076ha SDA, which included land around the Port of Bundaberg and on both sides of the Burnett River.

"The demand for development in Bundaberg is evident by completion of the $19.8 million gas pipeline to the Port of Bundaberg, the construction of the Knauf plasterboard manufacturing facility and the $30 million Pacific Tug proposal to establish a marine industry facility at the Bundaberg Port,” Mr Dick said.

Mr Dick said a key advantage of an SDA was that the Coordinator-General provided a one-stop shop for proponents and had the power to ensure assessments were efficient and timely.

"The scheme was developed in collaboration with the Coordinator-General, state government agencies, Bundaberg Regional Council, Gladstone Ports Corporation and infrastructure providers and community consultation,” he said.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey welcomed the announcement and described the SDA as the number one economic project identified by the mayors of the Wide Bay Region.

"The Port of Bundaberg is the most northern based port outside the Great Barrier Reef and it can play an influential role in catering to the import and export requirements of the Wide Bay, which boasts the largest population outside of South East Queensland,” he said

"A development of the magnitude of the SDA will place a greater focus on the need for essential road infrastructure and transport corridors to enable delivery of export items to the port and will prove a major catalyst for job creation throughout the region.

"Council looks forward to the State Government processing multiple applications for industries wishing to establish in the SDA and become a part of the untapped potential that exists at our Port area and across the region as a whole.”

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the approval was great news for Wide Bay export businesses.

"This approval will be the green light for jobs in our region,” Mr Saunders said.

"Having an export facility on our doorstep to the fastest growing region in the Asian Centre will bring great economic benefits.”

The Bundaberg SDA was declared in February 2017 and is one of 10 Queensland SDAs established by the Coordinator-General.