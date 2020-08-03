State cracks down on dodgy education providers

THE State Government is stamping out dodgy training providers with the number of registered training providers (RTOs) receiving State Government funding decreasing significantly over the past four years.

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman said the number of private RTOs receiving government subsidies has dropped from almost 720 four years ago to 460.

“Quality training for Queenslanders is a top priority for the Palaszczuk Government – and we won’t hesitate to take action against dodgy providers,” Ms Fentiman said.

“All complaints received by the Department are taken seriously.

“In the last 12 months alone we have ended funding agreements with 60 Queensland providers.

“And this year we have commenced our new Skills Assure program, where for the first time in Queensland’s history we are proactively auditing every training provider in QLD to ensure they meet our strict standards.

“Anyone who doesn’t measure up will lose their ability to access public funding.”

The Minister said any complaints of fraud from RTOs are referred to police.

“In the past two years the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training have referred three matters of suspected fraud to police and investigations are still ongoing.

“We also refer any complaints about registered training organisations to the Australian Skills Quality Skills Authority (ASQA) as the federal government is responsible for the overall regulation of the training sector.

The Training Ombudsman will continue to work with ASQA and other regulatory bodies to ensure complaints about bait advertising are thoroughly investigated.

“The Palaszczuk Government continues to invest in skills and TAFE for Queenslanders with our free tafe and free apprenticeships initiatives as well as more than $105 million in TAFE campuses in the past year.”