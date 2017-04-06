State coroner delivers findings into death of two cyclists

Ian Jensen died when he was hit by a truck while riding his bike.

THE brother of a Bundaberg man killed in a crash at Avoca says he has no confidence in the judicial system after the coroner handed down a report into the death.

Coroner David O'Connell's finding's followed an inquest into the death of two Bundaberg cyclists, Dr Timothy Kepui in 2014 and Ian Jensen in June 2015.

Almost two years after his brother Ian was killed after being knocked of his bike by a council truck on Johnson St, Bruce Jensen said the findings raised significant issues, especially about why a charge of driving without due care against the drivers in both cases was dropped.

"THE police commenced proceedings against each driver for a charge of failing to drive with due care and attention," Mr O'Connell said.

"Neither charge were proceeded with as the police withdrew each charge before it proceeded very far through the court process.

"Why each charge did not proceed was of concern to me, as in my view there was a clear basis for each charge to continue through the court.

"I remain very concerned that the appropriate steps were not followed in relation to the withdrawal of the charges, particularity when the view of the investigating officer was that they should have proceeded.

"Perhaps there are good reasons for that but there was no particular explanation given to me.

"Perhaps the kindest way to put it is that the withdrawal of each charge appear to be rushed, and included irrelevant considerations, but the weight given to those irrelevant considerations I cannot determine."

Bruce, who campaigned to have an inquest into his brother's death, has continually asked why the charges were dropped.

"It's not good enough," he said.

"The public need to have confidence in the system, but how could they?"

Bruce said he would continue to campaign to have the issues raised in the report addressed by those at a higher level.

The coroner's findings were also critical of the police investigation into Dr Kepui's death, who died in hospital hours after being hit by a car towing a trailer at the intersection of Barolin St and McCarthy Sts on May 3, 2014.

"The initial attending police officers remained at the scene until Dr Kepui had been transported away by ambulance. The police left the scene shortly after. They did not do any substantive investigatory work whatsoever at the time," Mr O'Connell said.

"Perhaps it was thought that Dr Kepui would survive."

Given the time since Mr Kepui's death, charges can not be relaid, but police have until June 1 this year to consider relaying charges over Mr Jensen's death.

But yesterday Wide Bay Burnett Acting Superintendent Pat Swindells confirmed police would not be reopening the case into Mr Jensen's death because evidence from the inquest was inadmissible in court and the case could not be proved beyond reasonable doubt based on the evidence police did have.

"When we prosecute, it's not just sufficient to have a prima facie case, but there must be a reasonable prospect of the defendant being found guilty of the offence," he said.

But Act Supt Swindells said since the deaths of both men they now had more resources, with additional full time investigators at the Maryborough-based Forensic Crash Unit, contacted in regard to all fatal crashes to support Bundaberg's part-time FCU investigators.

"We take the coroner's findings on board and we will seek to provide the best investigation that we can in light of the recommendations from the coroner," he said.

Act Supt Swindells said he had also recommended a full-time FCU investigator be based permanently in Bundaberg.