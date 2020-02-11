Menu
The Gold Coast’s world-famous surf breaks could be protected by new laws, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed at an international surfing conference.
Environment

State consider laws to protect Coast’s World Surfing Reserve

by Greg Stolz
11th Feb 2020 7:51 PM
THE Gold Coast's world-famous surf breaks could be protected by new laws, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed.

Ms Palaszczuk made the announcement at an international surfing conference on the Coast today.

She said she had asked Sports Minister Mick de Brenni to look at legislation to protect the Coast's World Surfing Reserve, which stretches 16km from Point Danger on the Queensland-NSW border to Burleigh Heads.

It takes in breaks including Snapper Rocks, scene of the World Surf League championship tour season-opener.

Surfers enjoy a rising swell at Burleigh Heads. Picture: Mike Batterham
"What I've been hearing from people is that they would like a bit more security around the reserve and my government is now going to actively look at legislating the surf reserve here in Queensland," the Premier said.

"That's something I know many people have been talking to us about. Kaylee's raised it with me. So that's something we are going to do because this area is beautiful. It is loved by surfers.

"We're going to actively look at legislating.

The Gold Coast’s World Surfing Reserve takes in breaks including Snapper Rocks, scene of the World Surf League championship tour season-opener. Picture: Destination Gold Coast
"We'll be looking at what's happening around the world and we'll be making sure that we get the top people working on this to ensure how we can legislate to protect this for future generations.

"I don't want to see it disturbed in 20, 30, 40 or 50 years' time. I want to make sure that this area of the Coast is absolutely protected as a surf reserve."

Her announcement came as dozens of ocean-loving environmentalists gathered at Southern Cross University for the three-day Global Wave Conference.

The conference, organised by champion surfer turned surf reporter and journalist Andrew McKinnon, will explore everything from artificial reefs to shark control, plastics and how other countries have legally protected their surf breaks.

Speakers include former Prime Minister Bob Hawke's granddaughter Sophie Taylor-Price, Australia's 'Greta Thunberg' Shalise Leesfield, Tokyo Olympics surfing coach Bede Durbidge and professional surfer and environmentalist Pascha Light.

