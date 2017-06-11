State Budget all about jobs, jobs, jobs for Donaldson

JOBS: Leanne Donaldson is focussed on employment, public housing and funding for health and education.

WHEN it comes to the State Budget it's all about employment for Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson.

Ms Donaldson told the NewsMail she is hoping the State Budget will focus on job-generating initiatives for the region.

And said she had a focus on getting more public housing in the area also.

At the top of her list was an expansion of public housing, particularly for homes for seniors and people with a disability.

"This is what I have been advocating for with the Treasurer as we have a shortfall in our region,” she said.

"By providing housing this also supports building industry jobs.”

This will be Ms Donaldson would like to see commitment from her government in the way of school funding and growth in funding for health and hospitals.

She said continuing employer incentives such as apprentice and trainee payroll tax rebate would be beneficial also.

And would like to see the successful Back to Work and Back to Work Youth Boost programs remain on the table.

Ms Donaldson says she wants the focus growing state of the regional economies through the government's economic plan and continuing to reap the benefits of keeping income producing government owned assets in public hands.

"Hope for a continuation of the Queensland First Home Owners' Grant helping tackle housing affordability while supporting building industry jobs,” she said.

"Continuing government focus on promoting our tourist attractions to interstate and overseas visitors, which is important in a region as beautiful as ours.”

She also wants the budget to support frontline services such as nurses, doctors and teachers.

This is the last budget for the government before the next state election, due next year but expected this year.

Labor swept to power in 2015 in the greatest comeback by a political party in Australian history.