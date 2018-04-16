Menu
TRIBUTE: Surf Life Saving Queensland farewell Gemma Henricksen.
News

State body farewells Bundy surf lifesaver

16th Apr 2018 3:57 PM

SURF Life Saving Queensland has paid tribute to the tragic passing of one of their own, Gemma Henricksen.

The Bundaberg lifesaver and Summer Surf Girl sadly lost her battle with cancer on Sunday, April 15.

"Gemma had been involved in the Surf Life Saving community since the age of six and was a proud member of Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club,” a post on Surf Life Saving Queensland said.

"During this time she earned the respect of her peers through her dedication, enthusiasm, and commitment to all things surf safety.

"Her decision to partake in the 2017 Summer Surf Girl program, as a vehicle to raising vital funds for Bundaberg SLSC, was a true testament to her passion for surf lifesaving and her willingness to go above and beyond to give back to her local community, and will remain a lasting legacy for her club.

"It is with heavy hearts that we remember a brave young lifesaver taken far too soon, and we offer our thoughts and support to all who knew and loved her.”

Shalom College will hold a memorial mass for Gemma on Wednesday at 8am.

In a post the school said everyone was welcome to attend.

Bundaberg News Mail

