Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

State body failing to live up to its name

by Jack McKay
5th Jan 2020 12:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AN INDEPENDENT commission set up to help boost the state's productivity has no inquiries on its books, with the Opposition accusing the Government of running out of ideas.

The Sunday Mail can reveal the Queensland Productivity Commission, which has an annual budget of about $4 million, completed only one inquiry in the past year.

The job of the body, which was established by the State Labor Government in 2015, is to propose reforms that can increase economic growth, lift productivity and improve living standards.

It also reviews complex economic and regulatory issues.

In the first half of the 2019-20 financial year, the commission managed to undertake 164 regulatory review assessments and activities, as well as a productivity research study.

But the last inquiry it undertook, which investigated imprisonment and recidivism, was finalised in August last year.

Acting Treasurer Steven Miles defended the work of the commission, insisting that public inquiries was just one part of its role.

"The QPC also provides strong, independent advice to government on the impact of regulatory change and assesses the potential impacts of major policy reforms," Mr Miles said.

"In the last 18 months, the QPC has provided over 400 separate pieces of analysis and advice to government."

 

Tim Mander
Tim Mander

 

Steven Miles
Steven Miles

 

Mr Miles accused the LNP of being afraid of strong independent advice.

Shadow treasurer Tim Mander said the Government's failure to use its own Productivity Commission showed it was out of ideas and holding the state back.

"It's clear that Labor's not working to create jobs or grow the economy," he said.

"No wonder Queensland has the highest unemployment rate in the nation under Labor."

The commission has previously undertaken five inquiries, including investigations into electricity pricing, manufacturing and service delivery in remote and discrete indigenous communities.

Its final report from its inquiry into imprisonment and recidivism will not be released until the Government has considered it and developed a response - which is due at the end of this month.

The commission is currently undertaking a public pricing review of the Container Refund Scheme.

qld labor party qld lnp qld productivity commission

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cooking on a roof: From India to the folk festival

        premium_icon Cooking on a roof: From India to the folk festival

        News Six months after eating food in India, a Bundaberg couple ran a business at Woodford Folk Festival.

        PHOTOS: Beach goers at 1770

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Beach goers at 1770

        News Perfect weather drew crowds to the beach on the Discovery Coast.

        Heartfelt eulogy for Aboriginal elder Mervyn Johnson

        premium_icon Heartfelt eulogy for Aboriginal elder Mervyn Johnson

        News ABORIGINAL elder Mervyn George Johnson was remembered as “a mighty man” who...

        Spike in water shows 45 per cent increase for Bundaberg residents

        premium_icon Spike in water shows 45 per cent increase for Bundaberg...

        News Bundaberg’s residential water usage has increased when compared to the same period...