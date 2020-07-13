Startling number of fines given for speed in school zones

A horrifying number of fines have been handed out for speeding in school zones.

RACQ has put drivers on notice as class returned, revealing almost 40,000 fines had been handed out for speeding through school zones over a two-year period.

The central region, comprising Bundaberg, Gympie, Gladstone, Sunshine Coast, Mackay and Rockhampton saw 6263 offences recorded while the northern region of Cairns, Townsville, Mt Isa, Cassowary Coast and Tablelands saw 2363 offences.

The Brisbane region saw 14,420 and the Gold Coast and Logan combined had 7263.

The Southern region of Darling Downs, Ipswich, Moreton Bay, Charleville, Dalby-Burnett, Longread and Roma, had 8570 recorded offences.

Department of Transport and Main Roads data provided to RACQ revealed 38,930 Queenslanders were busted for driving too fast in a school zone during 2018 and 2019.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said of those fined, more than 23,000 were exceeding the limit by 13km/h or more.

"Reduced speed limits are put in place at schools for the safety of children and adults alike," Ms Smith said.

"Roads around schools are always high-risk and busy areas, with students walking and riding or being dropped off and picked up by their parents.

"So, it's incredibly disappointing to see such a high number of drivers risking lives by going too fast near schools."

Ms Smith reminded drivers school zones were back in effect from today, and to keep to 40km/h on weekdays between 7-9am and 2-4pm, or as signed.

"Children can be unpredictable and lack the spatial awareness we have as adults. So, it's crucial motorists slow down, are alert and ready for anything," she said.

"There's really no excuse for speeding through school zones and police will be out checking speeds, so don't risk a fine or worse, a crash."