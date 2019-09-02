Start your engines: Nitro Circus unveils Bundy show date

GLOBAL sports entertainment leader Nitro Circus will make its debut in Bundaberg, with their latest world tour, You Got This.

Coming to the Recreational Precinct on Saturday, March 28, You Got This features a cast of top tier international athletes and thrill-loving daredevils, including Queensland scooter and BMX sensation Ryan Williams.

Coming off a historic X Games triumph last month after winning BMX Big Air gold three consecutive times in Sydney, Shanghai and Minneapolis - the first athlete to achieve such a three-peat - Williams now cannot wait to throw down in front of his home crowd.

"The past 12 months for me have been absolutely amazing," he said.

"There's so many emotions. I just can't wait to get back on the ramp and put on a big show and show what we can do."

Nitro Circus, which over the past decade has produced more than 380 shows across 37 countries, is in the middle of a two-year stadium trek for You Got This.

With no roof there are no limits at the Bundy show.

The huge stage set for You Got This features the legendary Giganta ramp that launches athletes five storeys into the air.

On the moto side, Nitro Circus' elite FMX athletes will perform highly choreographed tricks, many of them unique to the show.

"Nitro has always had a strong and loyal following in regional Queensland, and we've always wanted to play Bundaberg," Nitro Circus CEO Andy Edwards said.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said news of the high-calibre sporting event coming to the region was building excitement within the community.

"I am thrilled to welcome the talented athletes of Nitro Circus to the beautiful Bundaberg region," he said.

"This event is one that has an absolutely massive following and I am sure there are many local fans ecstatic with the news of the You Got This tour being held at the Recreational Precinct next year."