Start-ups given key to success

SUPPORTING REGIONAL ENTREPRENEURS: The Generator's community manager, Brett Bearham, Startup Onramp founder, Colin Kinner, Entrepreneurship Facilitator, Rebecca Corbett, USA based Chief Entrepreneur, Michael Norton and Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre's Manager, Marcus McCormick, are excited for the 12-week course program to commence on August 27. Rhylea Millar

BUNDABERG'S The Generator has teamed up with Startup Onramp, to deliver a program for business owners.

Colin Kinner designed the workshop concept, after observing the lack of start-up support available, in both regional and city areas.

"I started this program when I realised how many really good entrepreneurs there were that don't have the confidence to start up a company, or people that do and fail by inadvertently making mistakes,” he said.

"The course is designed to speed up the learning curve process and instead of trying to bounce back from early business mistakes in the first two years, they can learn how to avoid those mistakes in one to 12 weeks.”

The 12-week course will consist of a two-hour workshop each week, individual mentoring sessions with industry experts and an opportunity where participants can pitch their business ideas, build strong networks and share knowledge.

Startup Onramp starts August 27 and have a limited number of subsidised spots available in Bundaberg for just $500. For more visit thegeneratorbundaberg.com/events