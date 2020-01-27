‘Start the year right’: Police target school zones

FILE PHOTO: Police will be out in full force tomorrow morning to ensure a safe return to school.

SUNSHINE Coast police will be targeting their patrols around schools tomorrow to ensure kids and parents have a safe return to school after the Christmas break.

Maroochydore police are reminding motorists to slow down on the roads, especially around education facilities, as school zones will be enforced from tomorrow morning.

Operations leader at Maroochydore Police Station, Acting Senior Sergeant Aaron Rose, said was vital parents practised road safety when dropping off and picking up their kids.

"To ensure children's safety around schools at High Peak time, I encourage parents to abide by time limits at allocated parking spots and pick up zones," Act Sen-Sgt Rose said.

"Don't stop on yellow lines, in bus zones or double park to pick up children.

"Take this opportunity to speak to your children about road safety as they prepare to start the new school year, especially if they are starting school for the first time."

School zones in Queensland operate between 7am-9am and 2pm-4pm unless special circumstances have been granted by Department of Transport and Main Roads.

From February 1, the penalties for illegally using a mobile phone while driving are increasing to a $1000 fine and minimum of four demerit points.