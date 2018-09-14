Start of road works has residents smiling

MOVING FORWARD: Roadworks have finally started along McCarthy Rd, bringing a smile to local residents such as Malakai Koloi.

A THREE-MONTH, $1 million project to widen the road and undertake drainage works along McCarthy Rd is under way, finally putting a smile on the face of long-suffering residents.

Malakai Koloi has lived in McCarthy St for 26 years, during which time he has met with four different mayors to discuss water drainage issues faced by himself and others in the street.

The work was planned to start mid August but was delayed by last October's storm, which pushed everything back.

The delay had Mr Koloi concerned residents would face another year of flooded drains and roads.

In June fellow resident Elaine Collett said the lack of a footpath made it very difficult to collect her bin.

"The garbage collectors come past here and the bins will often fall into the ditch,” she said. "And when it rains, I have to wade down into the drain to get my bin out, which fills up with water and can be very dangerous.”

No one was more pleased than Mr Koloi to see the contractors roll up their sleeves and start work earlier this month. The work involves installing stormwater pipes and pit inlets, placing kerb and channel and widening of the road, as shown in the typical cross-section .

The road widening will provide enough width for a parking lane on the roadway and residential invert crossings through the kerb and channel will be provided at all vehicle entrances.

Carolyn Archer