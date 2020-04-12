Start of long weekend saw one new coronavirus case

THE Wide Bay has not had any confirmed coronavirus cases in two days.

The last confirmed case was on Friday which brought the region’s total to 23 including four recovered cases.

Of the 19 active cases the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has shared 10 are located in Bundaberg and nine are located in Hervey Bay.

Additional restrictions come into effect at midnight on Friday for Queenslanders returning from Sydney and the Central Coast of NSW.

Queensland Health has published a list of hot spots for coronavirus cases in New South Wales on their website.

Anyone returning from a hotspot is required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

WBHHS continues to remind people to wash their hands, keep 1.5 metres apart, stay at home as much as possible, and not to touch their face, nose and mouth.