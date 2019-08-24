Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
American Beauty was released almost twenty years ago.
American Beauty was released almost twenty years ago.
Celebrity

Star’s surprise secret role in iconic movie

24th Aug 2019 1:49 PM

AHEAD of the 20th anniversary of American Beauty, Christina Hendricks has revealed she had a very random role in the Academy Award-winning movie.

The Mad Men star said she was actually the hand model for the film's iconic poster.

Christina Hendricks was once a hand model. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Christina Hendricks was once a hand model. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"Fun fact …. wait for it … I used to be a model and sometimes a hand model …. this is my hand and another model's stomach," the actress revealed via Instagram, adding, "Proud to be a part if this film in ANY WAY!!! #americanbeauty."

The internet was shocked by the news.

"WHAAAAAAT," her Good Girls co-star Mae Whitman commented. Retta also joined in, "Staaahhhppp."

"This is important. How come I didn't know this?" Hendricks' Mad Men co-star January Jones wrote.

And Elle Fanning wrote, "IM SHOOK!!!!!!"

 

It starred Kevin Spacey and Mena Suvari.
It starred Kevin Spacey and Mena Suvari.

American Beauty, which came out in September 1999, took home five Oscars, including Best Actor in a Leading Role for Kevin Spacey, who has been out of the spotlight following multiple misconduct allegations.

 

This story originally appeared in the NY Post and is republished here with permission

More Stories

actress american beauty movie christina hendricks hand model

Top Stories

    Fed-up magistrate sends Bundy hoon on fast lane to jail

    premium_icon Fed-up magistrate sends Bundy hoon on fast lane to jail

    Crime IT IS said when you do the crime, you do the time. And Anthony John Doyle, who appeared in court for his ninth disqualified driving charge, this saying is true.

    New era for NewsMail: Zac joins team ahead of big change

    premium_icon New era for NewsMail: Zac joins team ahead of big change

    Business Your newspaper is changing to 350mm format next week

    Publican sentenced after supplying drugs to undercover cops

    premium_icon Publican sentenced after supplying drugs to undercover cops

    Crime Covert police asked if she knew where they could "get on”. She did.