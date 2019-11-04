Menu
PHOTOS: Star’s risque red carpet display

by Bronte Coy
4th Nov 2019 7:17 AM

Some of the biggest celebrities on the planet - along with plenty you've probably never heard of - have hit the red carpet in Sevile, Spain, for the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards.

The EMAs ceremony is being hosted this year by singer Becky G and features performances by Green Day, Dua Lipa, Halsey, Niall Horan and Ava Max.

But before they all hit the stage, it was all about the wild and wacky outfits on display on the red carpet.

Take, for example, this cartoonish exotic flower-inspired number on Victoria's Secret model Leomie Anderson.

Leomie Anderson. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
Leomie Anderson. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV

Or this terrifying get-up on Singaporean singer Jasmine Sokko, which we'll assume was an outfit-repeat from the weekend's Halloween festivities.

 

Jasmine Sokko. Picture: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Jasmine Sokko. Picture: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Same goes for Ukrainian singer Maruv.

Maruv. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
Maruv. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV

American rapper Justina Valentine wore her underwear and went straight for the money shot.

 

Justina Valentine. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
Justina Valentine. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV

 

She knew how to strike a pose. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
She knew how to strike a pose. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV

 

And it appeared that she shares a stylist with Argentine actress and singer, Jimena Baron.

 

Jimena Baron. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
Jimena Baron. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV

Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger was a knockout in a red sequinned minidress.

SEVILLE, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 03: Nicole Scherzinger attends the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV)
SEVILLE, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 03: Nicole Scherzinger attends the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV)

It was honestly impossible to pinpoint which part of Pabllo Vittar's mini dress monstrosity is the worst.

 

Pabllo Vittar. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
Pabllo Vittar. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV

Here's a quick break from all the fashion disasters for this very conventional appearance by former One Direction singer Niall Horan.

 

Niall Horan. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
Niall Horan. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca King dressed in theme, and yet still - strangely - managed to clash.

 

Rebecca King-Crews and Terry Crews. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
Rebecca King-Crews and Terry Crews. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV

We can always count on at least one mullet dress on a red carpet - and Becky G delivered it.

Becky G. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
Becky G. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV

Look, I'm not sure who Jorge Lopez Astorga is, but his homage to Justin Timberlake's 2001 MTV VMAs denim suit was nothing short of perfection.

 

Jorge Lopez Astorga. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV
Jorge Lopez Astorga. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV

 

The ceremony is now underway on MTV on Foxtel.

Britney and Justin in 2001: Iconic.
Britney and Justin in 2001: Iconic.

