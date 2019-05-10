Menu
Chantelle Newbery has posted a heartfelt message for her murdered friend Jason Guise.
Crime

Olympian’s despair over mate’s shock death

by Kate Kyriacou
10th May 2019 10:47 AM
A DEVASTATED Chantelle Newbery has posted a heartfelt message for her murdered friend Jason Guise, whose body was found in a sewage holding tank in Wynnum this week.

The former Olympian had written messages of support to her friend in recent weeks, with friends stating he had "been through hell" after being released from prison to find his possessions had apparently been sold.

Mr Guise's body was discovered on Wednesday in a Wynnum sewage tank during a routine inspection.

Ms Newbery, a gold medal winning Olympic diver who has had her own battles with the law, posted photographs of her and Jason together, expressing her disbelief that he could be dead.

"Nooo, please don't be dead," she wrote.

"I don't believe you are dead Jason. F*** call me now. Tell everyone they are wrong! Love ya mate. Please be OK."

 

Friends had expressed concern for Mr Guise in the days following his disappearance, saying he had not touched his bank accounts and his mobile phone had been switched off.

They described his disappearance as out of character.

Police have made pleas for information to help track Jason's last movements, saying he was last seen at Rosie's food truck on Charlotte St, Wynnum, a block from his home, at 7pm on April 21.

 

Anyone with dashcam footage of the Granada St or Charlotte St areas from that day is also asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

