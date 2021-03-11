Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TV

Star's 'career-ruining' Meghan meltdown

11th Mar 2021 9:28 AM

 

Sharon Osbourne has been one of the few celebs to speak out in defence of Piers Morgan after he left ITV, tweeting "I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you're paid for your opinion and that you're just speaking your truth."

In scenes just aired during chat show The Talk in the US, Osbourne is seen snapping at Black co-host Sheryl Underwood as the pair discuss whether Morgan's Meghan outbursts were racist.

Osbourne's behaviour saw her dubbed "Karen Osbourne" in this clip going viral this morning:

"I will ask you again, Sheryl - and don't try and cry, because if anyone should be crying, it should be me," Osbourne warned her co-host.

"You tell me, educate me, where you have heard (Piers) say racist things. Educate me! Tell me!" she screamed, as her co-host calmly offered an explanation in response.

It's car crash TV.

"I'm gonna be a little late, watching Sharon Osbourne lose her job live on TV." one viewer tweeted.

"Sharon Osbourne doubling-down on supporting Piers Morgan for his racist and egotistical harassment of Meghan Markle, today on her talk show. She's a grown woman. She doesn't need her black co-hosts to explain to her why what Piers did was wrong," said another.

"Go and educate yourself Sharon Osbourne and stop demanding that Black women educate you for free. What disgusting behaviour," wrote another.

More Stories

editors picks meghan markle and prince harry oprah winfrey sharon osbourne tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wellbeing from the ground up at new Bundy farm

        Premium Content Wellbeing from the ground up at new Bundy farm

        News Meet the local woman behind a special farm that providing a loving home to rescue animals and helping people living with disabilities and mental health through unique...

        Man avoids jail after police find drugs, taser in shed

        Premium Content Man avoids jail after police find drugs, taser in shed

        Crime JUDGE: “If you come back before me with this quantity of drug, even for personal...

        CBD offences: Police believe these people could help

        Premium Content CBD offences: Police believe these people could help

        Crime Police are looking to identify two people involved in two separate incidents in...

        FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.