Star’s ‘calculated’ Masked Singer plan

One of The Masked Singer's more mysterious contestants was unmasked as presenter and actor Darren McMullen during Monday night's episode.

The Scottish star had been entertaining audiences as the Prawn for the past three weeks but his true identity proved tricky for many fans to place given that, unlike many of his fellow contestants, he's never sung in front of a live audience before.

But all going well, you should hear him sing a lot more in the near future.

"It was all very calculated," McMullen told news.com.au today of his stint as the Prawn. "There's a couple of things coming up in Australia I would love to be involved in, big musical theatre shows, and I needed to prove to myself and everybody else that I could sing on a big stage at that level. Hopefully, I've done that now, so the next goal is musical theatre for sure," he revealed.

McMullen before his prawny unmasking. Picture: Ten

"I've always been absolutely obsessed with musical theatre; it's guaranteed to bring me to tears every time. So it's definitely something I want to step into now. I feel like I'm in a place to do that - we got three weeks of amazing vocal coaching. I'm not kidding myself, I'm no Frank Sinatra, but I think I could probably get to a level where I could sing musical theatre. It's 100 per cent something I want to tick off my bucket list."

The Seachange and House Husbands actor has been overseas during the first few weeks of The Masked Singer's season and insists he still doesn't know the identities of any of the remaining contestants.

It’s Darren McMullen! Picture: Ten

"I'm really excited to see who the Wolf is (spoiler: It's deffo Rob Mills) because we had some pretty cheeky banter with each other behind the scenes, but neither of us knew who the other one was. We couldn't talk to each other, so it was all weird pranks and silent interactions backstage … I'm looking forward to having a drink with everyone when they're all revealed and sharing some stories."

And while he'll leave the prawn head behind for any future musical theatre appearances, McMullen admitted his unmasking on the show almost made stage fright get the better of him.

"I didn't even know that when you get voted out you have to take off the mask and sing again. They're like, 'Take it away!' and I said 'What, with the mask off?' It's probably lucky I didn't know that ahead of time," he said.

"But honestly, I can't believe I got paid to dress up like a giant prawn and sing on stage - what an amazing job I have."

The Masked Singer continues 7.30pm Tuesday on Ten.