Halsy arrives for the 2019 ARIA Awards in Sydney.
Halsy arrives for the 2019 ARIA Awards in Sydney. AAP
Music

Star’s bizarre ARIAs red carpet outfit

by Nick Bond
27th Nov 2019 2:30 PM

The 2019 ARIA Awards are taking place later this afternoon at Sydney's Star, with Guy Sebastan on hosting duties and Tones And I tipped to sweep the prizes, with her eight nominations.

She'll also be performing at the event, along with Hilltop Hoods, Thelma Plum, The Teskey Brothers, Guy Sebastian and Hall of Fame inductees Human Nature.

RELATED: All the ARIA winners as they're announced

RELATED: The daggiest red carpet looks of all time

But before the ceremony, airing 7:30pm tonight on Nine, comes the red carpet. Stay with us through the afternoon as we bring you all the best, worst and weirdest outfits on the red carpet.

Barely 48 hours ago she was performing at the American Music Awards, now here's visiting US pop star Halsey on the ARIAs red carpet - in a tablecloth she let a toddler scrawl all over:

Halsey. Picture: AAP
Halsey. Picture: AAP

 

Don’t worry Halsey, I’m sure it’ll come out in the wash. Picture: AAP
Don’t worry Halsey, I’m sure it’ll come out in the wash. Picture: AAP

Here's woman of the hour, Tones And I. I think she has a message for us (and it just so happens to be the title of her EP):

 

Tones and I. Picture: Getty
Tones and I. Picture: Getty

 

Tones and I, a question: Are the kids coming? Picture: AAP
Tones and I, a question: Are the kids coming? Picture: AAP

Martha and Michael from MAFS scored an invite to the ARIAs? Can we expect their debut album to drop sometime soon?

 

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli. Picture: Jonathan Ng

 

Singer Melanie Dyer is purple and ruffled:

 

Melanie Dyer on the red carpet of the Aria Awards 2019, held at The Star Event Centre, Pyrmont. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Melanie Dyer on the red carpet of the Aria Awards 2019, held at The Star Event Centre, Pyrmont. Picture: Jonathan Ng

 

Former Miss Universe Australia Tegan Martin, glammed up and colourful:

 

Tegan Martin. Picture: AAP
Tegan Martin. Picture: AAP

 

Here's Jules Sebastian, wife of this evening's host, Guy:

 

Jules Sebastian. Picture: Getty
Jules Sebastian. Picture: Getty

Model and TV presenter Ksenija Lucic

 

Ksenija Lucic. Picture: AAP Image
Ksenija Lucic. Picture: AAP Image

And TV presenter Liv Phyland:

 

Olivia Phyland. Picture: AAP
Olivia Phyland. Picture: AAP

 

More to come...

aria awards 2019 celebrity halsey music red carpet

