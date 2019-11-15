Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PACEMAN: Mitchell Starc (left) during a Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and Western Australia at the SCG. Picture: David Gray/AAP
PACEMAN: Mitchell Starc (left) during a Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and Western Australia at the SCG. Picture: David Gray/AAP
Cricket

Starc should be hungry for wickets: Hughes

Steele Taylor
15th Nov 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Australian fast bowling legend Merv Hughes expects quick Mitchell Starc to have an appetite for wickets this summer after he was starved of opportunities during the Ashes.

Hughes, at the Locker Room Lunch at the Lakehouse on Thursday, said the 29-year-old could unleash against Pakistan.

"I'm a big Mitch Starc fan. As much as I love James Pattinson and Pat Cummins, if Mitch gets it straight he's near unplayable," he said.

Starc was named in a 14-strong squad for the upcoming series, which gets under way in Brisbane next week.

"Conditions at the Gabba are going to suit him because he swings the ball and I'm really looking forward to hopefully watching him bowl there," Hughes said.

 

AT THE LOCKER ROOM LUNCH: Former fast bowler Merv Hughes. Picture: Warren Lynam
AT THE LOCKER ROOM LUNCH: Former fast bowler Merv Hughes. Picture: Warren Lynam

Starc played just one Test among five in Australia's drawn series against England in August and September, when the Aussies retained the Ashes.

He scored a half century and took four wickets in the fourth Test there.

"He had a lack of opportunities for mine," Hughes said.

"You sort of sit there scratching your head asking yourself why he didn't play a bit more.

"As an onlooker, that last Test match was a good opportunity to play him at The Oval and he didn't play, so I would say he had a lack of opportunity.

"(So) he will be pretty hungry for it and that's why I reckon he's going to be a handful at the Gabba."

Former Australian captain and batsman Greg Chappell was also at the lunch at Brightwater.

He was hopeful the Australian batsmen could become established.

"I just hope we can settle on a line-up that does well and is going to be a line-up that's going to be around for a few years," he said.

"We've got a really good bowling attack and it would be nice if we could get a really solid batting line-up behind it, particularly while Steve Smith is in such good form."

More Stories

Show More
locker room lunch merv hughes mitchell starc
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First pics from the front line in battle to protect Woodgate

        premium_icon First pics from the front line in battle to protect Woodgate

        News FIRE dangers are expected to remain at very high through the weekend with temperatures expected to be six degrees above average.

        Deputy Mayor: Evacuees in good spirits at refuge centre

        premium_icon Deputy Mayor: Evacuees in good spirits at refuge centre

        News GRATEFUL for the work of firefighters, Cr Bill Trevor said people were playing...

        Nightmare trying to find a rental

        premium_icon Nightmare trying to find a rental

        News Waiting for a rental is a stressful experience but living with 11 people in the...