Starbucks responds to calls for store in Bundaberg

Starbucks, is it coming soon?

Starbucks, is it coming soon? PUBLIC DOMAIN

GLOBAL cafe chain Starbucks has commented on calls for an outlet in Bundaberg.

Rumours swirled late last year that plans were underway for a store in the region.

The cafe giant responded to the NewsMail's question around whether a branch could be expected here.

Unfortunately for lovers of Starbucks coffee, the answer was not definite either way.

"We're very grateful that so many customers are excited to welcome Starbucks into their community, and we are constantly evaluating our retail portfolio," a spokeswoman said.

"Unfortunately, we are unable to comment on plans for store openings at this time."

A poll of NewsMail readers online in December showed 61 per cent of locals would support the idea of a Starbucks coming to Bundaberg.