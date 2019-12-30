Menu
Is Bundy going to get a Starbucks?
Starbucks in Bundaberg? Coffee giant tight-lipped

Crystal Jones
by
30th Dec 2019
BUNDABERG has a low-key reputation as a city of cafes, but could the Godzilla of coffee have its eye on us?

Starbucks has 15 outlets in Queensland, but they're all centred around Brisbane as well as North Lakes to the north and the Gold Coast to the south. 

But sources have told the NewsMail the American-based coffee shop chain is planning to open a store in the city around March. 

The NewsMail contacted the Starbucks head office who did not respond to inquiries. 

