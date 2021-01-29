Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BBL star Dan Christian won’t shy away from standing up for his beliefs after taking on the Prime Minister over Australia Day.
BBL star Dan Christian won’t shy away from standing up for his beliefs after taking on the Prime Minister over Australia Day.
Politics

Star will keep ‘ruffling feathers’ after furore

by Russell Gould
29th Jan 2021 4:27 PM

If "ruffling some feathers" is what it takes to keep up the momentum to stamp out racism in Australia then that's what Dan Christian will do.

The indigenous Big Bash star was at the centre of social media storm earlier in the week when he told Scott Morrison to "read the room" after the Prime Minister questioned Cricket Australia's decision to remove references to Australia Day from matches on January 26.

Watch every match of the 2020/21 KFC BBL Finals Live & Ad-Break Free During Play on Fox Cricket, available on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

Preparing to keep alive his chances at what would be a ninth domestic T20 title when the Sydney Sixers tackle the Perth Scorchers in Canberra on Saturday, Christian joked he was "pretty popular on social media" earlier this week.

Christian, who has long been outspoken on indigenous issues in cricket took on the PM, Liberal National Party Senator Gerard Rennick and a host of racist trolls who tried to shout him down.

But Christian said there was overwhelming support for his stance and the 37-year-old said he would never back away from championing the cause of indigenous affairs.

"Amongst our group it was a bit of a laugh how much I was ruffling some feathers for a couple of days there," he said on Friday.

"I was pretty passionate about what I was talking about. If that means it rubs a few people up the wrong way then so be it.

"One of the great things was the amount of support I received on the back of back of my comments, from all walks of life.

"It was nice to get that support and to see that people are supportive of seeing some change."

 

Christian also praised CA, which came under fire from some state cricket officials for the position it took, one which was followed by AFL clubs who joined the push to change the date of Australia Day.

"Cricket Australia, in the last 12 months in particular and the last little while have been increasing their amount of work in the indigenous space and it's really pleasing from my perspective and I am more than happy to get on board with it," he said.

Christian managed to put the social media storm to one side on Tuesday, smashing 49 not out off just 23 balls to help guide the Sixers to the top of the Big Bash table.

A win over the Scorchers will put the men in magenta in to a second-straight final, and potentially give Christian, in his first year at the club, his second title in three years.

"The reason I play these days is to play finals and try and lift trophies," he said.

"To be able to do it with a new team …we're really excited to be here."

Originally published as Star will keep 'ruffling feathers' after furore

australia day dan christian

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WELL DESERVED: Grants help volunteers who help others

        Premium Content WELL DESERVED: Grants help volunteers who help others

        News Two hardworking charities in Childers have put $20,000 in government funding to great use

        • 29th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
        ROAD CLOSURE: Queensland Rail starts work on Bundy line

        Premium Content ROAD CLOSURE: Queensland Rail starts work on Bundy line

        News The $650,000 project will be completed by more than 40 staff including local...

        Three transported to hospital following two-truck crash

        Premium Content Three transported to hospital following two-truck crash

        Breaking Three patients have been transported to hospital following a two-truck crash at...

        Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Premium Content Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Weather February to April weather outlook: More rain and hotter nights