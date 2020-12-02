Menu
Juno star Ellen Page comes out as transgender, will now go by Elliot
Star unveils new name in trans reveal

by Francesca Bacardi, NY Post
2nd Dec 2020 5:40 AM

Ellen Page is transgender and will now go by the name Elliot Page, he announced on social media.

The 33-year-old Oscar-nominee penned a long letter to fans which has since been met with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities.

"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," he wrote. "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

Page said he will use he/they pronouns.

The Umbrella Academy star, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for the 2008 hit film Juno, thanked the trans community for "courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place."

Elliot Page shot to fame on Juno in 2008. Picture: AP Photo/Fox Searchlight, Doane Gregory
Page admitted he was "scared" to come out as trans given the "invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence."

"To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture," he continued.

Page called out political leaders who "work to criminalize (sic) trans health care" and said they had "blood on your hands."

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer," he concluded his letter. "And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.

"To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

Elliot Page starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Inception.
Page, who is married to dancer and choreographer Emma Portner, came out as gay in February 2014 while giving a speech at the Human Rights Campaign's Time to Thrive conference in Las Vegas.

This story originally appeared on NY Post and has been reproduced here with permission

 

Originally published as Star unveils new name in trans reveal

