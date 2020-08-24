Star ‘unrecognisable’ in new Batman film

The trailer for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader has been released.

But it's a supporting actor who has stolen the spotlight for looking completely different in the role of Penguin.

The film stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Hollywood heartthrob, Irish actor Colin Farrell, as Penguin.

Farrell is sporting significant weight gain in the gloomy trailer, where he is briefly seen wearing heavy prosthetics on his face to portray the iconic villain, Oswald 'The Penguin' Cobblepot.

Fans were in shock at how unrecognisable Farrell looked, taking to social media to express their disbelief.

I had to search the eyes to confirm this is, in fact, my man Colin Farrell. #TheBatman #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/VMwN70EoKJ — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) August 23, 2020

The trailer for the hugely-anticipated DC film The Batman was released overnight despite the fact only 30 per cent of the movie has been shot. Production had to shut down in March due to COVID-19 and isn't expected to resume until September.

Robert Pattinson stars in the upcoming Batman movie.

The movie is being directed by Matt Reeves who said at DC FanDome at the weekend that the upcoming film won't be an origin tale.

"You're meeting him in the early days," he said about Batman in the new film. "And, for me, what's really important about this iteration is that, you know, a lot of the other stories are very much about how he had to master his fear, and master himself, in order to become Batman. And that in that Batman state, he's sort of in his best self.

"I think, for me, what was exciting was not doing that - not doing the origin, not doing what we'd seen done so beautifully in other movies, but instead to meet him in the middle of this criminological experiment, to see him in the becoming of Batman, and to see him make mistakes as Batman, and see him grow and fail and be heroic, do all of the things that we associate with Batman, but in a way that felt very human and very flawed."

The Batman is slated for release in October, 2021.

Originally published as Star 'unrecognisable' in new Batman film

If this is really Colin Farrell the Oscar for Best Makeup is already sewn up 🐧 🤯 #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/ZakqSO4jpN — Fandom (@getFANDOM) August 23, 2020