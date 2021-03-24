STAR STUDDED: Aussie music legends coming to Bundy

Some of Australia’s biggest names in music will take the stage at the Moncrieff next month. Photo: Mike Knott

Some of Australian music's biggest names will stop in Bundaberg in the coming weeks with easing covid restrictions allowing concerts to go ahead.

Human Nature, John Williamson and The Rubens are just some of the entertainers stopping through the Rum City in weeks to come.

Bundaberg will be the second stop on Human Nature's People Get Ready The AAA Australian Tour, their first regional tour in 15 years.

Australian group Human Nature will stop in Bundaberg on their first regional tour in 15 years. Photo: Contributed

The group will have their audiences dancing on their feet in a stripped back show.

Group members Toby Allen, Phil Burton and Andrew and Mike Tierney will also share their favourite stories from their times on the road and recording as they delve into 30 years of history and friendship.

The foursome have sold more than 2.5 million albums, earned 27 platinum awards, 18 top 40 hits and five top 10 hits worldwide.

In 2019 each member of Human Nature were awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia, as well as being inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

"We are so excited to have the opportunity to take our new show on the road, we've never performed like this, stripped back, along with some old school Human Nature thrown in," said Human Nature's Toby Allen.

"It will be so great to get back on stage in front of audiences and to towns we haven't toured to in over 15 years."

John Williamson will also stop through Bundaberg on his Winding Back tour, celebrating 52 years in the entertainment industry.

John Williamson will stop in Bundaberg on his Winding Back tour next month. Photo: Anna Warr

It will also foresee him closing the book on regular touring.

Williamson became a household name after a performance of his first song Old Man Emu on Channel 9's New Faces program landed him a hit and a record deal.

52 years on he's been inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame, received an Order of Australia, won 28 Golden Guitar Awards, and sold more than five million albums.

"While I'm not looking to retire just yet, once I've completed my 2021/2022 Winding Back Tour I'll be scaling down my live appearances," he said.

"I've always loved the connection I receive when performing, so you'll still see me popping up at festivals and special events. 'Winding Back' means I'm looking forward to spending more time in the garden and less time away from home."

The Rubens will play a show in Bundaberg after their 2020 concert was postponed due to covid restrictions. Picture: Supplied/Cybele Malinowski

But before Human Nature and John Williamson take the stage in Bundaberg, The Rubens will finally stop through on their 0202 Album Tour.

The Rubens were originally meant to stop in Bundaberg last year, but covid restrictions forced a number of postponements.

Concert dates:

The Rubens: Friday April 9 at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre. Click here for tickets and information.

John Williamson: Thursday April 15 at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre. Click here for tickets and information.

Human Nature: Wednesday April 28 at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre. Click here for tickets and information.

To find out information and buy tickets for other upcoming events click here.

