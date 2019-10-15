Star spills on ‘passionate’ Miley romance

MILEY Cyrus' new boyfriend has opened up about their relationship, confirming it's "safe to say" they're official and "very happy".

Speaking to People magazine, Australian singer Cody Simpson, 22, gushed over his "creative" girlfriend, who recently broke up with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter after ending her marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

Carter and Cyrus briefly dated after her marriage ended. Picture: Instagram

"I'm very happy. We are very, very happy," he said.

"She's creative. She's very passionate about what she does, and I'm very similar in that sense. That's why we get along so well. We just have a ball, yeah, and that's the most important part of a relationship, you know?"

Simpson and Cyrus have shared loved-up photos on social media. Picture: Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson pictured together on a coffee run to Blue Bottle Coffee in Studio City on October 13, 2019. Picture: Backgrid

Simpson also explained their longtime friendship had only recently turned romantic.

"The reason why it hasn't been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we've been friends for so long," Simpson said, adding they "found each other again in a space where we're both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it's good".

Simpson at a Tiffany & Co event in LA over the weekend. Picture: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Cyrus, 26, went public with the Gold Coast-born singer earlier this month after a video surfaced of them kissing on a date in Los Angeles.

They've since gone all out on sharing details of their relationship on social media for their millions of combined followers.

The new couple is ‘very happy’, according to Simpson.

After copping flak for seemingly rushing into another romance so soon after her longtime relationship with Hemsworth ended, Cyrus took to Instagram with a furious rebuttal.

"Men (especially successful ones) are rarely sl*t-shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next, most times without consequences … where women are called sl*ts/ wh**res," she said.

"I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it through from the beginning.

"This dating thing is new to me too. I've never been an "adult"/ grown a** woman experiencing this … I was in a committed relationship for almost all my teens and early 20s, with the exception of a few breaks.

"I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with nothing to do.

"Please don't make this awkward for me. I am trying to make light and like always make fun of myself … get used to me dating - this is where I am at!"

The Wrecking Ball singer was spotted in a passionate embrace in Italy with The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter in August, just one day after news broke of her split from Hemsworth.

However, the relationship wasn't to last, with Cyrus reportedly breaking up with Carter over fears things were moving "too fast".

Meanwhile, the singer and Simpson have been close for years and have often been spotted hanging out.

"Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff - trying to escape your childhood," Simpson said in 2014. "She's super open-minded and I'm working on becoming more like that."