Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
USA star Alex Morgan doesn't mind sticking the knife in.
USA star Alex Morgan doesn't mind sticking the knife in.
Soccer

USA star slammed for ‘distasteful’ display at World Cup

by Jack Figg, The Sun with staff writers
3rd Jul 2019 9:41 AM

USA star Alex Morgan trolled the entire English nation when she celebrated by "sipping on tea" in the World Cup semi-final clash between the two nations.

The Orlando Pride forward headed home from a Lindsey Hora cross - putting USA 2-1 up against Phil Neville's Lionesses.

Morgan poked fun at England by pretending to drink a cuppa in celebration.

England and Juventus forward Lianne Sanderson called the celebration "distasteful", while working as a pundit for beIN Sports.

Sanderson said: "I expected Alex to grab a goal but I'm not that happy with that celebration.

"You can celebrate how you want, but for me that is a bit distasteful and I don't think she needs to do that.

"I'm a big believer in the Americans and how they celebrate, but for me this was a little bit disrespectful.

"For me, I could be wrong, but it's based upon playing against England.

"We love our tea in England. I'm not a tea drinker but that's what we're connected with so I think it's a little bit distasteful."

USA had taken a 1-0 lead thanks in part to poor defending from England after Lucy Bronze failed to head away a cross that Christen Press nodded home.

Press came into the side in place of USA skipper Megan Rapinoe - who had been attacked by Donald Trump in the build-up.

Phil Neville's side bounced back, however, thanks to a clinical finish from Ellen White.

It took the striker's goal tally to six, making her the tournament's leading scorer.

However, Morgan regained the USA's lead with the deft header - equalling White's tally.

This story originally appeared on The Sun.

Stream international football with beIN SPORTS on KAYO. Live coverage from 2018/19 La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Argentine Super Liga & more. Get your 14 day free trial >

More Stories

Show More
alex morgan christen press england megan rapinoe usa world cup
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Cold case murder accused remains behind bars

    premium_icon Cold case murder accused remains behind bars

    Crime THE Bundaberg man charged with the cold case murder of a man at an inner-city Brisbane hotel faced court yesterday, 43 years after his alleged crime.

    Dead baby humpback found washed up on beach

    premium_icon Dead baby humpback found washed up on beach

    Breaking A dead baby humpback whale was found washed up on the beach.

    Former health worker suing for $2 million after fall

    premium_icon Former health worker suing for $2 million after fall

    News Former employee sues WBHHS after workplace injury.