STAR QUALITY: Latest food report findings revealed

A REPORT has revealed 23 improvement notices have been handed to local food businesses across the Bundaberg region after a total of 645 inspections in the last financial year.

The report findings from the Queensland Health Food Safety Act 2006 for the 2018/19 financial year were released last month.

The report is published annually and breaks down how many inspections and improvement notices were conducted and distributed across Queensland local government areas.

The inspections included 606 routine or scheduled inspections, 30 follow-up or reinspections and nine complaint related inspections.

The report also showed 56 complaints had been received about local food businesses in the 2018/19 financial year.

73 licences were also surrendered by licensees.

Last month also saw Bundaberg Regional Council release their Eat Safe star ratings for local businesses.

Eat Safe is a regulatory scheme where local food businesses receive a star rating based on their compliance with the Food Act 2006.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks was one business who received a five star rating in council’s Eat Safe report.

At the end of an audit, food businesses receive a star rating which council says provides assistance and incentive for businesses to comply with food safety laws and achieve the highest standards in food safety.

How did Bundy businesses do?

Not all Bundaberg region food businesses were listed in the report.

These are some reasons Council listed why some businesses aren't named in their report:

- Received a food safety rating of less than three stars

- Received a food safety rating of three or more stars, but has not agreed to have its star rating displayed

- Not paid its annual food license fee to council

- Recently opened as a new business or changed owners and has not been audited yet

The below star ratings are from the latest available report dated October 8, 2020.

Five stars

• Acorn Child Care Centre, 10A Branyan Street, BUNDABERG WEST

• Acorn East Pty Ltd, 140 Bargara Road, BUNDABERG EAST

• Across the Waves Sports Club, 1 Miller Street, NORVILLE

• Alexandras on Takalvan, 11 Takalvan Street, BUNDABERG WEST

• Alowishus Delicious - University, 6 University Drive BRANYAN

• Aquagirls Takeaway, 302 Branyan Drive, AVOCA

• Austchilli, 4496 Goodwood Road, ALLOWAY

• Avenell Village On Vasey, 5B Vasey Street, AVENELL HEIGHTS

• Avoca Kids Early Learning Centre, 258 Avoca Road, AVOCA

• Blue Care Bundaberg Respite Centre, 22 May Street, WALKERVALE

• Blue Care Millbank Village, 341 Bourbong Street, MILLBANK

• Blue Care Pioneer Lodge & Gardens, 195 Barolin Street, AVENELL HEIGHTS

• Blue Care Riverlea, 1 River Terrace, MILLBANK

• Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, 147 Bargara Road, BUNDABERG EAST

• Bundaberg Distilling Company, 37 Avenue Street, BUNDABERG EAST

• Bunnings Warehouse Bundaberg, 30 Johanna Boulevard, KENSINGTON

• Burger Urge Bundaberg, 115 Takalvan Street, AVOCA

• Childers Gateway Motor Inn, 2 Butchers Road, CHILDERS

• Childers IGA, 118 Churchill Street, CHILDERS

• Coles Bundaberg, 16 Maryborough Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

• Cuppatime Cafe, 29 Queen Street, BUNDABERG NORTH

• Dayzee's, 8 Birks Street, AVENELL HEIGHTS

• Dominos Bundaberg, 268 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG WEST

• Elegant Events & Catering, 126 Barolin Street, WALKERVALE

• Farmfresh Fine Foods, 4623 Goodwood Road, ALLOWAY

• Food Etc, 20 Altivole Drive, NORVILLE

• Forest View Childers, 4 Morgan Street, CHILDERS

• Fresh Fields Foodworks, 1A Thabeban Street, AVENELL HEIGHTS

• Gin Gin Historical Society, 85B Mulgrave Street, GIN GIN

• Goodstart Early Learning Bundaberg - George Street, 203 George Street, BUNDABERG WEST

Burger Urge Bundaberg was another business to receive a five star Eat Safe rating. Photo by Richard Gosling

• Grunske's By the River, 11E Petersen Street, BUNDABERG EAST

• Guava Cafe, 184 Barolin Street, WALKERVALE

• Hills of Promise Estate, 8 Mango Hill Road, HORTON

• Ingenia Gardens, 55 Jefferis Street, BUNDABERG NORTH

• JG Farms Pty Ltd, 2034 Rosedale Road, AVONDALE

• Learmonth's Food Works, 56 Walker Street, WALKERVALE

• Lilly's Bistro & Takeaway, 46 Mulgrave Street, GIN GIN

• Macadamias Australia, 4625 Goodwood Road, ALLOWAY

• Marquis Macadamias, 170 Rosedale Road, OAKWOOD

• Mater Misericordiae Hospital - Rose Cafe, 309 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG WEST

• McDonald's Bundaberg City, 46 Targo Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

• McDonald's Childers, 150-152 Churchill Street, CHILDERS

• Midtown Chandlery, Targo Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

• Mollydookers Cafe & Bar, 29399 Bruce Highway, APPLE TREE CREEK

• Palm Lake Care Bargara, 55 Wearing Road, BARGARA

• Pizza Hut Bundaberg, 224 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG WEST

• QRI Hall, McLean Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

• Red Rooster, 232 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG WEST

• Rick's at Bargara, 1 Bauer Street, BARGARA

• Shalom College Environment Centre, 76 South Bingera Road, SOUTH BINGERA

• St Josephs Tuckshop, 58 Woondooma Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

• Taste of Kerala, 3 Bingera Street, BUNDABERG WEST

• The Dorcas Soup Kitchen - Anglican Parish of Bundaberg, 59 Woongarra Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

• The Journey - Health, Adventure, Compassion, 1 Bauer Street, BARGARA

• The Kebab Shopp, 115 Takalvan Street, AVOCA

• The Restaurant, 2 Toonburra Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

• The Uniting Church in Australia Property Trust (Q) rep by Bluecare, 90 Twyford Street, AVOCA

• Woodgate Club Inc, 2 Kangaroo Court, WOODGATE

• Woolworths - Bargara, 699 Bargara Road, BARGARA

• YMCA Childcare and Kindergarten, 7 Quinn Street, KEPNOCK

The Bundaberg Distilling Company was also awarded a five star rating.

Four stars

• Avoca IGA, 302 Branyan Drive, AVOCA

• Bargara Beach Bakehouse, 1 Bauer Street, BARGARA

• BP Sims Road, 188A Barolin Street, AVENELL HEIGHTS

• Bundaberg and Coral Coast Uniting Church, 34 Barolin Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

• Bundaberg Aged Care Residence, 12 FE Walker Street, KEPNOCK

• Bundaberg Lunch Box, 2 Woongarra Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

• Bundaberg Swimming, 148 Enterprise Street, NORVILLE

• Burrito Bar Bundaberg, 115 Takalvan Street, AVOCA

• Buxton General Store, 5 Hume Street, BUXTON

• Campus Cafe Bundaberg, 114 Walker Street, NORVILLE

• Chipmunks Playland and Cafe Bundaberg, 59 Johanna Boulevard, KENSINGTON

• Coffee on Bourbong, 312 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG WEST

• Dominos Bundaberg East, 2/123 Bargara Road, BUNDABERG EAST

• Eastside Takeaways, 135 Bargara Road, BUNDABERG EAST

• Fresh Fields Bakery, 1A Thabeban Street, AVENELL HEIGHTS

• Frogtastic Childcare, 294 Branyan Drive, AVOCA

• G.P. Witts Traditional Fish and Chips, 53 Walla Street, BUNDABERG SOUTH

• IGA Burnett Heads, 115 Hermans Road, BURNETT HEADS

• Isis Club Inc, 46 Churchill Street, CHILDERS

• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 263 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG WEST

• Lead Childcare, 146 Elliott Heads Road, AVENELL HEIGHTS

• Lighthouse Hotel/Motel, 66 Zunker Street, BURNETT HEADS

• McDonald's Bundaberg West, 109 Takalvan Street, AVOCA

• Moloneys Friendly Grocer Kepnock, 87 Elliott Heads Road, KEPNOCK

• Rock Latino Cafe, 1 Bauer Street, BARGARA

• See St Seafood Take-away, 1/29 See Street, BARGARA

• Sugarland Tavern, 52 Johnston Street, AVOCA

The Bundaberg West McDonald's restaurant received a four star rating in council’s Eat Safe report.

• Sunshine Kebabs - Hinkler Place, 16 Maryborough Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

• Tattersals Hotel, 35 George Street, BUNDABERG SOUTH

• The Cheesecake Shop Bundaberg, 249 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG WEST

• The Corporation Of The Synod Of The Diocese Of Brisbane T/A Anglicare, 4 Mezger Street, KALKIE

• Tuckerbox, 115 Takalvan Street, AVOCA

• Woodgate Beach General Store, 138 Esplanade, WOODGATE

• Woolworths Supermarket - Bundaberg (Hinkler Central), 16 Maryborough Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

Three stars

• A Spoonful of Sauce, 21 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

• Bargara Bowls and Sports Club (Bundaberg and District RSL), 15 Tanner Street, BARGARA

• Bargara Golf Club, 120 Miller Street, BARGARA

• Cafe 1928, 6 Mt Perry Road, BUNDABERG NORTH

• Coffee @ Kellys, 79 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

• Lead Childcare, 115 Hughes Road, BARGARA

• Localicious, 30 ATC Hall Road, APPLE TREE CREEK

• Macadamias Australia, 4625 Goodwood Road, ALLOWAY

• Nourish Cafe, 176 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

• Spicy Tonight, 1 Targo Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

• The Pocket Storehouse, 8 Scotland Street, BUNDABERG EAST

Two stars

• BP North, 64 Mt Perry Road, BUNDABERG NORTH

• Thabeban Takeaway, 278 Goodwood Road, THABEBAN