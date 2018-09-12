Star photographer captures incredible photo of night sky

Linden Egan took this snap of the Milky Way at Seaforth beach on September 10.

LOOKING into the night sky above Seaforth beach on Monday, Linden Egan snapped this incredible photo of the Milky Way.

Mr Egan is new to Mackay and has been exploring the region, taking scenic photos as he goes. The night was dark and the stars were glowing, but it took a lot of expertise to get this perfect picture.

"I took the photo with a Nikon Digital SLR, using a timer and 70 seconds exposure," Mr Egan said.

"I use an app called Nightsky, which shows me where the Milky Way will be in the sky.

"There was no moon either, so less light pollution results in a better photo.

"You don't have to buy the most expensive camera to get a good shot.

"It comes down to the exposure of light and shooting with manual focus."

Mr Egan has loved photography since he was a youngster and has turned his passion into a business - Phantom Flight Photography.

Over the years, Mr Egan has focused on photographing landscapes and wildlife, but his favourite photo is one he took of his wife.

"We were at a cafe and I had my camera with me so I shot a black and white photo of my wife as she was looking over her shoulder," he said.

"It's nothing special as far as a photo goes, but for me it was just one of those special moments.

"The glitter in her eye was really nice."