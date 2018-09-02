Cheika beefs-up Wallabies for ‘Boks test

Australia's Israel Folau runs the ball during their Rugby Championship Bledisloe Cup match against New Zealand in Sydney on August 18, 2018. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE — STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —

Australia's Israel Folau runs the ball during their Rugby Championship Bledisloe Cup match against New Zealand in Sydney on August 18, 2018. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE — STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —

BRUMBIES lock Rory Arnold has stormed into Test contention to face South Africa at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday with his inclusion in a revised 31-man Wallabies' squad.

The freshly-crowned Brumbies Player of The Year produced an influential display for the Canberra Vikings last Saturday in the opening round of the National Rugby Championship.

His general physicality, lineout work and ability to get the Vikings on the front foot was timely in the 45-35 loss to Queensland Country.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has Arnold, Izack Rodda, Adam Coleman, Rob Simmons and versatile Lukhan Tui as lock options for the intensely physical challenge of taking on the Springboks.

Queensland Reds forwards Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Caleb Timu plus Arnold were the three additional players named in the Wallabies squad for this week's camp on the Gold Coast.

No. 8-flanker Timu, who finished the Ireland series in June with an ankle issue, played strongly for Country with several of the powerful runs for which he is renowned and a try.

Rory Arnold is back into the Wallabies fold after a big game for Vikings in the NRC match between Canberra Vikings and Queensland Country. Picture: Getty Images

Israel Folau ran for the first time in two weeks on his injured ankle last Friday.

He has been included but is only 50-50 to be fit. Prop Taniela Tupou (hamstring) is also racing the clock to be fit.

Halfback Nick Phipps and what are left of his ribs are in the squad too after his Sydney University grand final win on Saturday when he took a huge hit from 147kg Warringah giant Emmanuel Meafou.

WALLABIES SQUAD

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Folau Fainga'a, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (capt), Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, David Pocock, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Izack Rodda, Pete Samu, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Caleb Timu, Lukhan Tui, Taniela Tupou.

Backs: Tom Banks, Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Dane Haylett- Petty, Reece Hodge, Marika Koroibete, Jack Maddocks, Nick Phipps, Joe Powell, Matt Toomua.

Get ready for cricket like never before. FREE Sport HD + Entertainment until the first 4K cricket ball as part of 3 months free on a 12 month plan. SIGN UP TODAY. T&Cs apply.