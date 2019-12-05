Star embraces bizarre outdoor naked trend
Superstar DJ Diplo has embraced a widely ridiculed new viral "trend" sparked by a self-professed healer last week.
The 41-year-old DJ and producer behind global hits like Lean On and Sia's Electric Heart shared a very intimate snap with his 5.7 million Instagram followers, sunning his nether regions from the top of a mountain. He declared it his "peace offering to climate change".
Climate change has yet to respond.
Diplo, real name Thomas Pentz, was inspired by a Californian "healer" named Metaphysical Meagan, who last week posted a picture of herself on Instagram practising what she described as "perineum sunning".
Meagan claimed starting her day with the rather revealing practice had boosted her health, providing her with more energy than a morning coffee, giving her better sleep and leading to "so much creativity" flowing through her life.
🌞Perineum Sunning🌞 For the past few weeks I have included sunning my bum & yoni🌺 into my daily rising routine. • ☀️Many of you have been asking about the benefits of this practice: ⚡️30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole is the equivalent of a full day of sunlight with your clothes on!⚡️ Taught by @ra_of_earth & @certifiedhealthnut (This is an ancient Taoist practice that’s been around for a while!) Things I’ve noticed personally In my reality since I’ve implemented this: 🌞Surges of energy almost immediately! 🌞Better Sleep 🌞Better connection to my Sexual energy & control of my Life Force⚡️ 🌞So much Creativity flowing through my life!!🧡 🌞Attracting my desires & intentions with ease. 🌞Attracting soul tribe & people who are on the same frequency and wavelength as me. • ☀️I’m spending a maximum of 5 minutes in the morning doing this. @ra_of_earth teaches that 30 seconds is more than enough sunshine exposure down there! ☕️This is truly more energizing than slamming cups of coffee and is a great alternative to consuming neurotoxic coffee & caffeine that can disrupt your adrenal gland health.☕️ 🌞This is such a simple game changing practice!! ⚡️Try it out & let me know your experience⚡️ ☀️You can do this any time the sun is out... I prefer early in the morning!☀️ #NakedInNature
Unsurprisingly, her claims were met with a fair bit of ridicule - including from actor Josh Brolin, who claimed that he'd tried perineum sunning but "my puckerhole is crazy burned and I was going to spend the day shopping with my family and instead I'm icing and using aloe and burn creams because of the severity of the pain".
Brolin, however, didn't post a pic. Coward. Diplo did tag Brolin under his nude photo to report that his "puckerhole is doing just fine". Now, lets all agree never to use the word "puckerhole" again.
But beware, Diplo: Experts have warned Meagan's claims are unfounded and could actually increase your risk of skin cancer.
Dr Diana Gall, from Doctor-4-U, told Insider: "There is no evidence that sunbathing in this way has any effect on physical wellbeing.
"Practising mindfulness comes in many different and safer forms, and there are no extra benefits of doing this naked in the sun."